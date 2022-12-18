Black Weekend: Four killed in auto crash, kidnappers’ den in Ondo

It was a bloody day as three persons died in a fatal motor accident while a businessman was killed in the hands of his abductors in various parts of Ondo State at the weekend.

While the three persons died in a fatal road accident that occurred on the Akure-Owo Expressway, Akure, the state capital, on Sunday morning, a businessman; Augustine Okoye was killed by suspected kidnappers along Isua-Ise road in Akoko Southeast Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said the accident involved a Toyota Sienna bus and a 12-passenger bus. It was gathered that 12 people cheated death but were critically injured and taken to hospital for medical attention.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, who confirmed the accident, said the crash was caused by wrongful overtaking and speed violation on the part of the drivers involved.

This development came as some suspected kidnappers killed a popular cream dealer, Augustine Okoye who was abducted alongside his wife on the Isua-Ise Akoko Road.

It was gathered that the kidnappers killed the victim after collecting an undisclosed amount of ransom from the family of the businessman.

Sources said the suspected kidnappers freed the wife of the businessman after the killing of the husband.

