Blackmailer threatens to post lady’s nudes, collects N7.3m

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 25-yearold man, Adetoro Kazeem, for allegedly blackmailing and extorting more than N7 million from a lady, Gloria Ogunnupebi. The suspect allegedly threatened to upload Ogunnupebi’s nude picture on social media if she failed to pay him N200,000. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

He said Kazeem was arrested following a complaint from the victim. The PPRO said the victim reported to the police at Obalende Divisional Headquarters, Ijebu- Ode area of Ogun State that the suspect sent him a message on WhatsApp, demanding N200,000 from her otherwise he would release her nude picture on the social media. Ogunnupebi said that to prevent the caller from exposing her, she sent the N200,000 to him, with the hope that everything was over. But surprisingly, the suspect continued demanding money from her every two weeks. The victim said the suspect had extorted up to N7,363,900 from her.

Ogunnupebi said she decided to report to the police when she got tired of the continuous extortion and started contemplating suicide. Following the report, the PPRO said the DPO in charge of Obalende Division, SP Salami Murphy, mobilised his crack detectives to go after the suspect.

He said: “The detectives embarked on an intelligence and technical-base investigation and they successfully traced the suspect to his hideout in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he was apprehended. “On interrogation, the suspect, who confessed to committing the crime, told investigators that he had many OPAY accounts with different names through which he used to receive money from his victims.” Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered an in depth investigation into the past activities of the suspect. He promised that the suspect would be arraigned as soon as possible.

