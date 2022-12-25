Blackmailers, extortionists trying to defame me – NPA MD, Bello-Koko

..says allegations of fraud, forgery, tax evasion contrived

Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has dismissed recent online reports which accused him of fraud, forgery and tax evasion, saying they were the handiworks of desperate faceless individuals under the cloak of unknown Civil Society Organisations (CSO) who in the past two years have continued to rehash and rehearse their lies in their attempt to defame and extort him.

According to him, having failed in their desperation to dent or hurt his integrity, the sponsors of the false reports have resorted to “a very cruel campaign of calumny against my person and my family.”

Bello-Koko in a statement at the weekend reiterates that for all his years as a banker and a public officer up till now that he is the Managing Director of NPA, he has neither been indicted nor convicted by any court of the land. “And this fact is in the public domain. I’m also certain that my integrity as well as dedication and fidelity to the rules of public administration must have influenced the decision by the Federal Government of Nigeria to promote me from the rank of Executive Director (Finance and Administration) to Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Ports Authority,” he said.

He described as malicious, cruel and wicked the resort to writing to the UK Government, seeking visa cancellation and forfeiture of assets belonging to him and his wife, saying “I have yet to understand why these evil machinations would be orchestrated against me. Is the offence that I committed my acceptance and readiness to serve my country to the best of my ability?”

According to the Managing Director, this latest attack in the series of sponsored blackmails targeted at him, which began in 2021 immediately he was elevated from the position of Executive Director of Finance and Administration to the position of Managing Director of the NPA is intended to damage his reputation.

Wondering if there is no limit to what vested interests can do in their desperate pursuit of power and influence; Bello-Koko disclosed that the alleged faceless elements in their determination to deceive the public, “they have disingenuously claimed in the sponsored report that UK/Ireland Investigators were the ones that had written to the UK government after they had purportedly unearthed alleged criminal acts against me, bordering on money laundering activities, fraud, forgery, and tax evasion, which are all baseless figments of their malicious intent.

“Whereas, particulars cited in the report were the regurgitated allegations that they had sponsored and which had been doing the rounds in the media from the outset, this latest attempt is as spurious as their first attempt ever.

“Their claim that UK/Ireland Investigators, and not Metropolitan Police or Scotland Yard, are investigating me falls flat on its face and gives out the sponsors of the report- which is a piece of cheap blackmail-as desperate hustlers who are not civil and neither working in the interest of the society,” the NPA MD said.

He also said that if the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had been on the matter as indicated in the report, it is then unfair to suggest or claim that some questionable UK/Ireland Investigators are now pushing for an exclusion order to ban him from recentlyever entering the United Kingdom. “One expects that there should be inter-agency collaboration in line with some bilateral or mutual agreements.” He added that all the supposed assertions and innuendos in the report are nothing but spurious and malicious concoctions intended to cause a predetermined damage.

The Managing Director stated that the NPA under his leadership is not aware of any secret foreign accounts, saying he could not have been a beneficiary of something that he is not aware of and, which he would like to emphasize is non – existent to the best of his knowledge.

He disclosed that the UK property they mischievously mentioned was declared with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and purchased before he was appointed into public office and was purchased on a 15-year mortgage payment plan.

“As NPA MD, I run an open administration that gives premium to due process in the execution of the agency’s core mandates.

“Our performances have been recently validated by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), which adjudged the NPA on my watch as a Platinum Level Organisation, consequent upon the deployment of its Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) in the NPA for the independent assessment, validated assessment and in-depth analysis of processes and practices of the agency.

“Flowing from the assessment, the BPSR had returned a verdict of exceptional performance by the NPA with a performance level of 91.25 per cent,” Bello-Koko said.

According to him, NPA under his watch generated the sum of N286 billion and remitted over N100 billion to Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) account of the federation as of November 2022; renewed the concession leases of five terminal operators who would be more responsible for the maintenance of Quays, Fenders, and allied matters such as port illumination; approved the upgrade of infrastructure at Terminal ‘B’, Berths 7 and 8, Onne Port Complex based on Messrs WACT Nigeria Limited’s proposal for investment exceeding USD 110 million over a period of two years. The overall progress on all ongoing works is 75 per cent as of the end of October; increased container holding capacity at Rivers arising from conversion of unused space within PTOL Terminal into a stacking area.

To improve communication and navigational safety, NPA under Bello-Koko watch provided and installed Eighty-Six (86) number Buoys for Warri and Calabar Pilotage Districts and have Completed the modernization of Control Towers at Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port which were built in the 1970s.

It also installed one hundred and eighty (180 Nos) Marine Fenders on all Quays Authority Wide for safe berthing, among many other achievements

