Blackmail’ll not stop Tinubu from becoming next president –Umenzekwe

Chief Modestus Umenzekwe is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member, Federal Housing Authority (FHA). In this interview, he speaks on the chances of his party in the 2023 presidential election and recent developments in the polity. FELIX NWANERI reports

The Minister of Works and Housing pledged to deliver the Second Niger Bridge by end of the year. We are in November, from the look of things, there are still lots of work going on there. How would you explain the delay and slow pace of work to deliver the project on schedule?

You said December, we have not reached December, and you are asking me. The most important thing Nigerians and the people of the South-East should be happy for is that the Second Niger Bridge is now a reality.

For me, I am not particular about the date. The most important thing is that the Second Niger Bridge is there. I was in the South-East recently and I took time to go there, I saw it and it gave me joy.

Even if this government has not done any other thing for us in the South-East, that Second Niger Bridge is a signature project. Incidentally, I have said it time without number, in 2004 in the residence of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, that Muhammadu Buhari said, Chuma (Azikiwe’s son), if I become the president of this country I will renovate Azikiwe’s compound and I will build the Second Niger Bridge.

So, I am glad today that the man has kept his promise and you are now talking about delay in the commissioning when the date has not reached. And he used another seasoned administrator, who applies the law in whatever he is doing, a politician of note, Mr. Babatunde Fashola to deliver all those projects and others in the whole of this country. In fact, the man did the job in every geopolitical zone without tribal sentiments.

How would you assess the campaign of the presidential candidate of your party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so far?

Politics is good and bad, depending on how you look at it. So many things come up when you want to serve, or when you present yourself to serve, both those who like you and those wbo don’t like you, they come up with all manner of things.

That is what is happening to our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. But my happiness is that he is used to those things, politics is all over him, he is a master strategist, he knows when to move and when to step back.

In fact, I used to describe him as a political colossus and giant. He is a powerful political thinker. He is a human developer and talent developer. If I start mentioning the names of Nigerians he made, you will marvel.

Of course you are a Nigerian, you know most of them. This is a man, who put his life on the line to oust the military. He went on exile, he came back, contested and won to govern Lagos State, changed the whole narrative, brought in experts from all over the world and Nigeria and the story of Lagos State changed.

From Lagos, he expanded and the whole of South-West became virtually APC. And he relaxed, he did not want to make noise about those things, he never came on to say I want to contest, he sat back and watched the work he has done, he looked at the result, allowed those he made to triumph, and now we urged him to come out and run for the presidency.

You saw what happened in Jos, where the APC family, from the ward level to the national level gathered. The chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, the revered President Muhammadu Buhari was there to tell Nigerians that the eagle has landed; that the man we are waiting for has come out to tell Nigerians what he has for them.

I believe that by the special grace of God, no matter the odds, no matter the harassment, no matter the allegations, no matter the blackmail, by May 29, 2023, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will be sworn in as successor to President Buhari.

What do you think Nigerians can do to ensure that elections in 2023 is not fought and won on the basis of religion and ethnicity?

I don’t see that happening because our forefathers didn’t teach us that. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa- Balewa, Michael Okpara and even Mbazulike Amaechi, who passed on recently never thought us that and I don’t see us going that way. Politics is not about ethnicity or religion. We are talking about capacity, experience and intelligence.

You might be a PhD holder but you cannot govern, you may be a pastor, a reverend father but you cannot govern. You can be an imam but you cannot govern. You can be an okada man or a trader but you can govern.

The three major candidates in one way or the other have inclination in trading. I may be wrong but that is the way I see it. We are not talking about religion or ethnicity because if we depend on that we are not doing ourselves any good. I advocate that whoever is there should remember that the other person is his brother or sister.

If an Igbo man is there; let him remember that the Hausa man is part of this country.

If a Yoruba is there, let him remember that the Igbo man is part of this country. If an Hausa man is there, let him remember that the Yoruba man is part of this country.

What is our take on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration and his aspiration for a second term?

As we talk about Asiwaju Tinubu, we are also talking about Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the incumbent governor of Lagos State, who has performed wonders despite obstacles he met; obstacles like Covid-19 that hit Lagos and #End- SARS protest.

He contained these things and never got discouraged, he continued his governance, he has keyed into the programme of Lagos State by making sure that the campaign promises are being met one after the other.

Traffic is being controlled, even though he still has a lot of work to do. He has done a lot on security, everybody is running back to Lagos, from Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Borno, etc. everybody is running back to Lagos, and that has made the population of Lagos to explode beyond what it used to be because Lagos is relatively safe.

The only way to pay him back is for all to continue to pray for him because God is the finisher of all things. As we pray for him, we make sure we keep the laws of Lagos State, so as to reduce distractions that confront governance.

When there are distractions, the leader cannot concentrate, so we have to obey all laws of Lagos State. Beyond prayers, I still insist that the National Assembly should consider giving Lagos a special status.

While that one is being expected, I am calling on all Lagosians, no matter their tribe, to rally round this young governor and get him reelected for a second term, so that he will firm up in practical terms and in excellence, the good work he is doing. Lagos is a mini-Nigeria; if Lagos fails, the whole country has failed. Therefore, let all hands must be on deck to ensure that Sanwo-Olu is reelected for a second term.

There is this war of words between Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, over the 2023 presidential election. You are from Anambra State and a chieftain of the APC; what is your advice to your brothers?

I have said it time without number that Peter Obi is my brother and in-law and I wouldn’t want anybody to rubbish him for whatever reason.

Also, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo from Aguata, my own local government area is the governor of Anambra State. So, I wouldn’t want to discuss my two brothers on the pages of newspaper. By doing that you are creating more problems and I don’t want to make any statement now until I am able to hear from them directly.

But I want to caution people to note that Peter Obi was the governor of Anambra State, he knows the secret in the government House. Willie Obiano succeeded him, Obiano knows the secret there, and now Soludo is there, he knows the secret. Three of them have more information than anybody talking on this issue.

So, it is until I am able to sit down with them one on one and hear from them that I will know what to say. I recommend that our leaders in Igbo land should sit down with two of them, there is a way we treat issues in Igbo land, so let our leaders sit down with them.

For me to come on the pages of newspaper and start attacking Soludo or Obi, I won’t do that. However, I am appealing to them to play down, and I am appealing to Nigerians and Ndigbo to please play down becaue what will be will be.

Governance and leadership is given by God, and we have our own different talents. God made it possible for Peter Obi to have ruled Anambra; God made it possible for Soludo to be in charge now, and what we need is to give them our prayers and maximum support where necessary, and correct them where necessary too.

That is my take on that. As I conclude, I want people to know that Soludo is the governor and should be accorded all respect and complements he deserves.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...