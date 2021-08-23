Blackout as grid suffers 2nd collapse in 26 days

The Electricity Transmission System in Nigeria also known as the national power grid has suffered its second collapse in the last 26 days.

This collapse worsened the blackout rocking businesses and households in Lagos and other major parts of Nigeria.

The collapse, which occurred around 1:00pm on Monday, was confirmed by two of the electricity distribution companies in the country.

The grid had on July 28, 2021 suffered a total collapse, which the Transmission Company of Nigeria attributed to the loss of 611 megawatts at two power stations.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company, in a message, which the utility firm sent to its customers on its Facebook page, said: “We regret to inform you of a system collapse on the national grid that’s causing outages across our network.

“We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible. Please bear with us.”

Kaduna Electric said: “We sincerely apologise for the power outage in our franchise states which is due to a system collapse from the national grid. Supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is back up.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause all our customers.”

