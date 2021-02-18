Blackout as national grid collapses second time in 3 months

The electricity transmission system also known as the National Grid collapsed yesterday plunging the whole of Lagos and major cities across the country into darkness for about four hours. This, according to checks by New Telegraph, is the second time in less than three months that the grid suffered a collapse. The last time the system collapse was on November 29, 2020.

Though the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was silent on the incident yesterday, power utility companies in Lagos, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Ikeja Electric, confirmed the collapse in separate tweets. Spokesperson for TCN, Ndidi Mbah, neither picked calls made to her number nor responded to a text message seeking clarification on the grid collapse.

Checks by this newspaper, however, showed that the grid, which suffered a collapse at exactly 13:58 hours was restored partially at 16:19p.m. Confirming this in a tweet to its customers, the EKEDC stated unequivocally that the prolonged power outage being experienced across the network was as a result of system collapse from the national grid. “Power would be restored as soon as the system is stable,” the company said.

It added that the system was restored partially at 16:19 hours to Ajah and Alagbon and Lekki Transmission Stations (TS). “At 16:30hrs, Akoka TS was restored. 14:44hrs, Ojo TS on supply,” the company said. The Ikeja Electric also added: “This is to inform you that we experienced a system collapse at 13:58hrs today and this affected all customers on the IE network. “However, we are pleased to confirm that supply has been restored to Alimosho, Ogba, and Alausa transmis-

Like this: Like Loading...