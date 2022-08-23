Blackout: Exploiting hapless consumers

Recently, as in the past, people and businesses in Nigeria suffered untold hardship and losses as a result of action by protesting electricity workers, whose only grudge was an invitation to be interviewed before promotion. SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Nigerians suffered great losses as a result of the total blackout that the country was plunged into on Wednesday and part of Thursday last week as electricity workers not only went on strike, but also shut down power transmission platforms across the country.

The electricity workers under the aegis of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) shut down the operations of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Wednesday, causing a nationwide blackout.

Many distribution companies (DisCos) were affected by the action of the aggrieved unions. Reports indicated that the DisCos affected by the action of the electricity workers included: Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC); the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc, (EEDC), Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company: Benin Electricity Distribution Company; Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company; the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company; and Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

It may not be easy to quantify in totality the incurred losses, but certainly, the nation suffered enormous economic, social and image downturns.

TCN laments setback

General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, lamented the loss and said the shutdown was a setback to the gains already recorded in grid generation and energy distribution.

She said: “Following the industrial dispute declared by the two in-house unions at TCN, the national electric power grid has been shut down by union functionaries. “The incident occurred at 15:01Hrs, (on Wednesday) after several 330kV transmission lines and 33kV feeder-lines across the power system network had been switched off by the union members, resulting in generation-load imbalance and multiple voltage escalations at critical stations and substations.

Regrettably, this is coming weeks after we had emerged from a hectic grid management regime, precipitated by the paucity of generation, which we grappled with for a couple of months.

“It would be recalled, in tandem with the initiative of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission on Portal Activation of Contracts, coupled with the stream of interventions by the Ministry of Power and other stakeholders in the Value Chain, grid generation (at peak) had replaced 4,830.69 MW as at 16th of August 2022.” Losses by DisCos Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria lost an estimated N2.94 billion in revenue following the about 14-hour-long strike action embarked on by the electricity union.

TCN produces an average of 3,818 megawatts of electricity, based on data tracked by Nairalytics. An average rate of N55/kWh, therefore, translates to an estimated N2.94 billion in revenue. According to an analyst who preferred anonymity, the loss in revenue is particularly painful, considering that 11 Nigerian DisCos increased their aggregate revenue by 44.5 per cent to N761.2 billion in 2021 compared to N526.8 billion recorded in the previous year.

Also, the electricity bill in 2021 grew by 5.98 per cent to 23,360.59 Gigawatts hour (Gwh), from 22,042.28Gwh recorded in 2020. Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc had said that electricity invoices in Nigeria averaged N60 billion monthly from the national grid, translating to about N720 billion every year.

The N2.94 billion loss in revenue occurred when some discos have been dealing with a crunch in revenue amidst a decline in power supply. The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) said that it lost N750 million in the last month as a result of what it described as an illegal takeover of its operations. Also, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC), a month ago, lamented a decline in revenue as a result of huge outstanding bills, through non-payment of bills, energy theft, meter bye-passing, underpayment and use of illicit meters by customers in its area of service.

IPMAN members’ operations affected

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Debo Ahmed, said members of the association incurred great losses. He said though they had not summed up the losses by members of the association, some of them incurred cost of N200,000 each for additional diesel they used to power their stations. He added that the blackout could have cost them millions of naira.

Ahmed said: “It is obvious that it affected us. If there is no energy, what do we do? It affected us because the alternative source we use is diesel and it is expensive. Definitely, we used more diesel since there was no light. “That affected our income. Anytime we rely solely on diesel, definitely, we are going to spend more money in buying fuel. So, it really affected us.

You have to buy fuel for your station and also buy fuel for your trucks that will go and load. “Definitely we spent more money in buying diesel during the blackout. We spent severa millions of naira. At least a single person lost about N200,000 for the day that the blackout occurred.

It should not happen again so that it will not inhibit the businesses and welfare of Nigerians and other residents. “What baffles me is that: Have they not privatised electricity? If the govenrment has privatised it, it is now the business of those who took over. They have to do it well. The Federal Government privatised it so that these functions will work better, but now, we are not getting that efficiency from these electricity companies.

We have to look at it as a country, whether government should take it away from them and give it to some other people too. We pray that blackout does not happen again and everything is being done to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.” The aggrieved power workers protested against the non-payment of outstanding arrears owed former workers of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and the suspension of conditions of service and career paths for workers.

They also opposed the directive by TCN board to conduct promotion interviews for acting principal managers, who are moving to Assistant General Managers, among others. As a prelude to the strike and the subsequent transmission platforms’ shut down, NUEE had, on Tuesday, rebuffed appeals from the Ministry of Power and TCN and picketed the national office of TCN and warned that they would shut down transmission platforms across the nation on Wednesday should their demands not be acceded to. NUEE had, on May 18, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TCN and threatened a strike if the union’s complaints were not addressed.

The union, in a circular dated August 15, titled, ‘call to action,’ signed by its Executive Secretary, Joe Ajaero, directed its members to picket TCN offices nationwide on August 16, following which the strike will commence on August 17.

The union directed its members to picket TCN offices to protest the directive which they claimed contravened the workers’ conditions of service and career progression paths.

It said: “You are hereby enjoined to mobilise immediately for serious picketing of TCN headquarters and stations nationwide over the directive by the TCN Board that all PMs in acting capacity going to AGM must appear for a promotion interview.

“This directive is in contravention of our conditions of service and career progression paths and unilaterally done without the relevant stakeholders. “This action takes effect from Tuesday August 16, 2022 and total withdrawal of services commences on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Ensure full compliance in all the stations nationwide.”

Efforts by ministry, TCN to prevent the strike

The Federal Ministry of Power and the Transmission Company of Nigeria had pleaded with the National Union of Electricity Employees not to proceed on the planned strike.

The Federal Ministry of Power, in a letter from the Office of the Minister of State, signed by Goddy Jedy-Agba, with reference no: FMP/HMS/ABJ/ VOL.1/009 and addressed to The General Secretary, NUEE, pleaded with the union to give the ministry two weeks to address the concerns of the electricity workers.

The letter read: “Please refer to your letter Ref. No. Gen Circular Vol. 012/2022, dated August 15, 2022, addressed to the Senior Assistant General Secretary, Assistant General Secretaries, Zonal Organizing Secretaries and all NUEE members on the above-stated matter.

“The Ministry of Power takes cognisance of your complaints therein and is committed to proffering solutions that will be acceptable to all parties concerned. “May we appeal to your great union to allow us two weeks from the date of this letter to address the issues and come up with proposals towards acceptable resolution of all issues.”

The Managing Director, TCN, Dr Sule Abdulaziz, in a letter to the workers, had urged the electricity workers to suspend their proposed indefinite strike. Abdulaziz said: “We are pleased to inform you that management has suspended the proposed interview for those on the acting appointment of Assistant General Managers and General Managers, while we conclude the discussion with the board.

“On the other two issues: circular from the office of Head of Service on the stigmatisation of the defunct PHCN staff; payment of entitlement of ex-PHCN staff by the market operator, the management has contacted the Honourable Minister of Power for his further action.

“In view of this development, we appeal to your union to stay action; please accept the assurances of our highest regards.” The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, had told State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari that the issues in contention centre around employment, which is largely under the purview of the head of service and not the Ministry of Power.

The minister said discussions had reached an advanced stage and expressed the hope for a quick resolution. He also said Nigeria was unable to reach its promised target of 5,000 megawatts of electricity generation because of a shortage in gas supply.

He added that government was equally intensifying discussions on the challenge and has also entered into a firm contract with the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc. According to him, power fluctuation would continue until the gas contract issues which have inhibited the 5,000 MW target by the second quarter of 2022, are resolved.

However, the adamant aggrieved power workers still paralysed operations at transmission centres.

How truce was brokered

To prevent the strike and blackout from lingering, the Federal Government, represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, had an emergency meeting with officials of the unions.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, which lasted about four hours, Ngige said after exhaustive deliberations on the issues in dispute, they agreed to constitute a bipartite committee to look into the grievances of the electricity workers. He stated that the committee would report back in two weeks to the whole house.

According to him, members of the bipartite committee include the Minister of State for Power, Jeddy Agba (Chairman); Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, representative of BPE and two representatives from NUEE and SSAEC. In attendance at the meeting were the Minister of State, Power, Prince Jeddy Agba, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Daju Kachollom, Managing Director of TCN, Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz and the Chairman of TCN Board, Imamuddeen Talba.

Also represented were the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE), the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation. Ajero later told journalists that they were asked to suspend their strike and that he was hopeful that the Federal Government would act in good faith on the issues in dispute.

He said they would pause on the strike and wait for two weeks as agreed in the meeting for government to address their grievances. He promised that power will be restored immediately.

Ajero said: “The strike has been suspended for two weeks. From this night, there will be power supply.” Power was eventually restored

Last line

The President of SSAEC, Comrade Chika Ben, assured Nigerians that the matter, next time, would be nipped in the bud before it escalates and promised that there would be no further blackout in any part of the country.

