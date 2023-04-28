Blackout in Aba: ALPADA Accuses TCN Of Economic, Security Sabotage

The Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA) has revealed plan to issue the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) an ultimatum for throwing the commercial city into total darkness for more than one week after disconnecting the Aba Power Limited (APL) Electrical from the National Grid.

ALPADA said that the actions of the TCN since the 21st of April 2023 which are different from the actions it has taken elsewhere are unacceptable as businesses are now suffering and the security situation has gotten worst as a result of the action disconnection.

They, however, said they smell sabotage from the TCN against Aba.

Details later……