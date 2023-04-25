Blackout In Aba: CLO Describes TCN’s Action As Siege Against National Security

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), has described the decision of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to disconnect Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State from the National Grid as a siege against National security.

The foremost pro-democracy group further called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Ministry of Power to restore electricity to Aba people and also probe the Market Operator and the TCN for the abrupt electricity disconnection to the people of Aba.

New Telegraph reports that for over a week now, the Aba Power Limited (APL) Electrical, a power distribution company (DisCo) in charge of the Aba Ring fence comprising nine out of seventeen Local Government Areas of Abia State was cut off from the sole transmission network in the country due to an N896,210,059.58 debt.

The CLO said that it is scandalous that the Market Operator, an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria owned by the Federal Government did not mind putting Aba in darkness, including the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department Security Service, the Civil Defence and National Security Organisation in Aba which rely on constant electricity supply to discharge their onerous duties to the Nigerian people in a state with grave security challenges.

The group however said that all the other eleven DisCos established since 2013 are owing far greater amounts, yet none has been subjected to this treatment because the Federal Government understands the far-reaching implications of putting any part of the country in complete darkness even for a day.

The Leader of the South-East Zone of the CLO, Comrade Aloy Attah said that far from allowing any part of Nigeria to be plunged into darkness, the government has been subsidising the DisCos with a fortune, despite being private entities.

Attah pointed out a fundamental contradiction in the steps taken by the TCN over the payment of statutory fees to Federal Government Agencies by Aba Power.

According to him, “While the TCN in a letter with reference number TCN-MO-003-APL-049-VOL2-202 dated April 30, 2023, asked Aba power to clear its debt within one month, the company wrote a letter with reference number TCN-MO-003-EDTSP-C37—VOL7-2023 on the same day to the Market Operator directing it to yank off Aba Power from the transmission network within 24 hours.

“It is not fortuitous but rather a well-calculated, deliberate action that the disconnection started not just on a Friday but also on a public holiday which saw Nigerians out of their usual businesses till the following Monday.

“The TCN and the Market Operator did not allow Muslims to celebrate the annual Eid el Fitri feast, after one month of fasting, body mortification and intense spiritual exercises.”

CLO expressed satisfaction that Aba Power has been making good efforts to discharge its financial obligations to both suppliers and government agencies as well as customers.

“Even though it, in legal terms, took over the ownership of the Aba Ringfence in February, last year, it did not take over full management until last September when it began to collect revenue from customers.

“For six months it provided electricity without receiving a naira and still paid staff salaries during this period. We are also satisfied that it paid last month N500m to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company and N50m to the TCN.”