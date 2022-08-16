Blackout looms as electricity workers move to shut down facilities 

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has commenced mobilisation of its members to shut down services nationwide tomorrow (Wednesday) over the refusal of the market operator to fund the payment of entitlement of ex-PHCN staff as agreed in the December 2019 agreement.

A circular to effect signed by the General Secretary of NUEE, Comrade Joe Ajaero, was released Monday.

The leadership of the union enjoined all its members to mobilise immediately for serious picketing of TCN headquarters, and stations nationwide over the directive by the TCN Board that all PMS heading to the position of AGM must appear for promotional interview.

“This directive is in contravention of our conditions of service and career progression paths, and unilaterally done without the relevant stakeholders. It is stigmatisation of staff from the office of the Head of Service of the Federation from working in other areas in the Power Sector.

“This action takes effect from Tuesday August 16, 2022 and total withdrawal of services commences on Wednesday 17, 2022.

“Ensure full compliance in all the stations nationwide,” Ajaero said.

