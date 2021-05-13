Blackout: Youths attack Delta LG chair, abduct BEDC officials

Chairman of Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon Oghenedoro Owoso, yesterday narrowly escaped death when youths, protesting years of black out in the Mosogar community, descended on him. The protesting youths made away with two rifles and injured a policeman as well as an aide of the chairman.

The youth, who were protesting eight years of electricity blackout, reportedly abducted two officials of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), for hours before security men stormed their hideout to set free the distribution company officials.

The Mosogar community has been without electricity for the past eight years, which led to protests from residents in November last year. Also last month, thousands of residents barricaded the Benin- Warri highway for several hours to protest the blackout.

Trouble started this time around after some youths, who were fed up with the endless promise from the community leaders to restore electricity, abducted two BEDC officials who were on patrol. A witness, Anthony Akpotobor, told journalists that “after the officials were abducted, they tried to force them to connect the fuse to the light.

The police were informed. The Mosogar Divisional Police Officer (DPO) reached out to the chairman of the council, who in turn drove in to pacify them. That was when he was attacked”. One of Owoso’s aides, who craved anonymity, also told journalists that his boss reasoned that he could pacify them. He said: “They attacked us and disarmed one of the policemen attached to the chairman. In the process, one of the chairman’s aides was shot and the mobile policeman was injured.”

