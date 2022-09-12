News

Blackouts in Ukraine blamed on Russian attacks

Russia aims to “deprive people of light and heat” by causing power cuts across eastern Ukraine in revenge for a Ukrainian counter-offensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Blackouts reportedly affected millions of people in the eastern Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. The Kharkiv city mayor says power is now restored, reports the BBC.

It comes after Ukraine said it had retaken over 3,000 sq km (1,158 sq miles) in an eastern counter-offensive.

The BBC cannot verify these figures.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure left much of his city without power or water on Saturday evening.

He called it a vile and cynical attempt at revenge for the Ukrainian army’s recent successes.

What sounded like two further missile strikes were heard later in the evening, the BBC’s international correspondent Orla Guerin reported from Kharkiv.

Terekhov and the region’s governor called for calm, saying the emergency services were working to repair damage and put out fires.

The governor of the neighbouring Sumy region said over 130 settlements in one district alone were without power.

Similar problems have been reported in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

In a defiant post on social media after the power cuts, President Zelensky accused Russia of carrying out “terrorist acts” by targeting civilian infrastructure.

“Cold, hunger, darkness and thirst are not as terrible and deadly for us as your ‘friendship and brotherhood’,” he wrote on Telegram.

It comes after a remarkable Ukrainian advance, which if confirmed will mean Ukrainian forces have tripled their territorial gains in little over 48 hours.

President Zelensky said 1,000 sq km had been retaken on Thursday evening. That figure rose to 2,000 sq km on Saturday evening, then to 3,000 on Sunday.

Journalists have been denied access to the front lines but several videos on social media show Ukrainian troops present in towns and villages that were until recently held by Russia.

 

