Blackpod erases N110.52bn from cocoa earnings

Lack of sunshine and chemical has affected cocoa output this year

As price of chocholate surges in the global market, outbreak of black pod disease has damaged cocoa beans annual output of 330,000 tonnes by 40 per cent or 99,000 tonnes.

The damage is valued at N110.52billion ($240.27million) as the currently the price of the beans stands at $2,427 per tonne at the global market.

It was gathered that cocoa is Nigeria’s largest agricultural export commodity, accounting for 1.46per cent of total exports and 41.38 per cent of total agric exports in the second quarter of 2020.

Finding revealed that cocoa which is majorly produce in Ogun, Osun, Crossriver, Ondo, Ekiti and Oyo has been facing the challenge because of the heavy downpour recorded this year.

Besides, it was gathered that farmers lacked access to chemical and labours, thereby hindering them to fumigate cocoa trees to avoid black pod disease.

In 2020, cocoa farmers in the country have projected to earn $800.9 million in the export ma\rket but the price of beans keeps on dropping since February, from $2,880.63 per tonne to $2,427 per tonne tonnes as as at October, this year.

It was learnt that early harvest of the main crop, which commences between September and October, has been witnessing a sharp fall in its cocoa output as farmers express disappointment over the lack of sunshine to dry cocoa pods after being harvested.

Lamenting at a stakeholders’ virtual dialogue recently in Lagos, the outgoing President, Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN), Sayina Riman, noted that Nigeria was once the highest producer of cocoa in the world, but the commodity suffered neglect after the discovery of crude oil.

Riman advocated that five percent of the oil revenue be ploughed back to the cocoa industry as part of efforts to revive the sector.

He identified lack of finance, Nigeria’s low production per hectare, neglect of extension service and lack of encouragement for youth participation in farming as some of the factors responsible for the constant decline of Nigeria’s cocoa output.

The president noted: “Internationally cocoa is being priced because those who produce cocoa do not consume it and those who consume it cannot produce it at a competitive price. One of the biggest challenges of the industry is total neglect.

“Finances are not given as at when needed for the industry. How many banks will be ready to give out loans for tree crop development? As much as CBN pushes them, they still give you facility to pay in 24 months at most. How can a farmer take facility and grow cocoa within 24 months and start repaying a loan?

Also, Managing Director, Multimix Academy, Dr. Obiora Madu, who also decried government’s neglect of the cocoa sector, stated that the country cannot get it right with the sector without paying attention to value addition through processing rather than pride itself as raw cocoa exporters.

He said: “What we are getting as value out of the chocolate industry is probably three per cent, which is sad and the obvious reason why we are lagging behind is neglect by the government. As long as we keep exporting raw cocoa, we are also exporting jobs along with it and you get peanuts also in the market.”

It would be recalled that between 2018 and 2019, over 81per cent of Nigerian cocoa was exported to Europe, with 65per cent exported to The Netherlands and Germany.

The commodity is one of the top non-oil export products in the country but there is fear that a fall of $439.69 per tonne may be recorded.

However, as at February, 2020, the price of the beans was $2,880.63/tonne while in March, it tumbled to $2,440.94/tonne in the global market.

