Sports

Blackpool shock West Brom in FA Cup shootout

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

•Wins for Leicester, Everton

 

Sam Allardyce’s nightmare start to his reign as West Brom manager continued as his former club Blackpool knocked the Baggies out of the FA Cup on penalties.

 

Twice the League One club led as Jerry Yates swept in Bez Lubala’s cross from close range and Gary Madine stroked into the bottom corner from 20 yards, reports the BBC. Semi Ajayi’s header and Matheus Pereira’s penalty, awarded for an Ollie Turton handball, forced extra time. But Chris Maxwell saved three shootout spot-kicks to send Blackpool through.

 

And Everton needed an extratime winner from Abdoulaye Doucoure to finally see off Championship side Rotherham and reach round four of the FA Cup. The Premier League side – featuring the likes of James Rodriguez and Lucas Digne – led through Cenk Tosun. A VAR call denied Tosun a second at the death but substitute Doucoure steered home a winner early in extra time.

 

It was tough on Rotherham, who  would have earned a replay after it was level at the end of normal time were it not for the need for FA Cup ties to be resolved in one match this year – meaning no replays – as a result of Covid-19’s impact on the football calendar.

 

However, Leicester reached the FA Cup fourth round with an emphatic win at Stoke, in which former Super Eagles skipper, John Mikel Obi failed to shine.

 

Even without Jamie Vardy and James Maddison, a strong Foxes side displayed too much quality for the Championship side. James Justin’s superb effort into the top right corner set them on their way before Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes added to their tally.

 

Stoke’s best chance fell to Sam Vokes with the score at 0-0 but he blazed a volley over from close range.

 

While Michael O’Neill’s Stoke side acquitted themselves well and at times troubled the visitors from set-pieces, there was a noticeable gulf between them and a Leicester side occupying third place in the Premier League.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Late Schlupp equalizer spoils Mourinho’s day

Posted on Author Reporter

*Saints hammer Sheffield United 3-0 Jeffrey Schlupp scored a late Crystal Palace equaliser after a mistake by Hugo Lloris to deny leaders Tottenham victory before their top-of-the-table game at Liverpool on Wednesday. Harry Kane put Spurs on course for a sixth win in seven league games with a shot from 30 yards which Vicente Guaita […]
Sports

Nigeria forward Okereke tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Club Brugge attacker David Okereke has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday morning, his Belgian club has confirmed. The 23-year-old has immediately gone into quarantine and he will miss his team’s trip to Zulte-Waregem on Sunday. However, he will be retested next week. Three days ago, the Nigeria youth international ended his goal drought for […]
Sports

Willian confirms Chelsea exit in open letter to fans

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barely 24 hours after Chelsea were humiliated out of the Champions League, Willian has confirmed he will be leaving club this summer as the Brazilian calls an end to his seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge. The attacker’s future has been in the balance for some time, with negotiations drawn out over the renewal of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica