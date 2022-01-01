Blair becomes ‘Sir Tony’, joins top royal order

Tony Blair, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Baroness Amos are to be appointed as members of the Order of the Garter, England’s oldest and most senior order of chivalry.

The former prime minister now becomes known as Sir Tony, reports the BBC.

The appointments are the personal choice of the Queen, with up to 24 “knight and lady companions”.

Baroness Amos, a former Labour cabinet minister, becomes the first black member of the order.

The ceremonial order, founded in 1348, is a recognition of significant public service, made as the personal gift of the monarch.

Blair becomes Sir Tony from January 1, as he joins the order as a “knight companion”.

“It’s an immense honour,” he said. “I would like to thank all those who served alongside me, in politics, public service and all parts of our society, for their dedication and commitment to our country.”

He says he will be “Sir Tony” rather than Sir Anthony,

There have been several fictional on-screen depictions of the relationship between the head of state and her former prime minister – but this might be seen as an act of personal recognition from the Queen.

Baroness Amos becomes a “lady companion”, honouring her career as international development secretary, a United Nations under-secretary for humanitarian affairs. and her current role – master of University College, Oxford.

She is the first black member appointed to the order in more than 700 years.

Baroness Amos, 67 and Tony Blair, 68, become two of the order’s younger members, with most in their seventies, eighties and above, in a post held until death.

Personal approval

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is appointed as a “royal companion” – a move likely to be seen as showing the Queen’s endorsement for Camilla’s role as a senior member of the royal family and spouse of the future monarch.

The duchess has had an increasingly high profile with her own campaigns, such as warning against domestic violence.

With the new appointments there will now be 21 companions out of the maximum of 24.

Another former prime minister, Sir John Major, is among the current members of the Order of the Garter, along with businessman and philanthropist Lord Sainsbury and former MI5 chief, Baroness Manningham-Buller.

Appointments are usually made in April, but they have been brought forward this year.

The order, instituted by Edward III in the 14th Century, was rooted in the idea of medieval chivalry and monarchs surrounded by their most senior aristocratic companions.

The modern criteria, according to Buckingham Palace, is to “honour those who have undertaken public service, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the sovereign personally”.

The Queen takes part in an annual procession with members of the order at Windsor Castle, wearing velvet robes and plumed hats.

A banner of the heraldic arms of the knights are on display at St George’s Chapel at the castle.

In Scotland there is the Order of the Thistle, instituted in 1687, with the most recent appointment made in 2018.

