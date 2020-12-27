Blame FG if there’s spike in COVID-19 infections –GMD Chair

The Chairman of Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) in Lagos State, Dr. Dapo Morawo has laid the blame for any spike in COVID-19 in the country squarely at the doorstep of the Federal Government for asking citizens to marry their National Identity Number (NIN) with their telephone lines in such a short time.

Morawo, who spoke in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, said presently, all over the country, there were crowds everywhere, which is not of the populaces’ making and irrespective of that “the government is now giving between 100 million and 200 million Nigerians a very short time to link their NIN with their telephone numbers,” adding, “that is not good enough.”

He reasoned that Nigerians needed more time to get this done. Such directives should not come at this time or season.

“You are asking people to stay at home, keep social distancing and at the same time the government is giving instructions that will make people come together in crowded situations,” Morawo said.

Based on the fact that a majority of Nigerians have not got their NIN, Morawo reasoned that the NIN directive was not well thought out. “In one breath the government is saying people shouldn’t congregate. In another breath, it is forcing people to congregate.

“If anything happens and there is a surge of coronavirus infections, it is caused by the government directly or indirectly,” he said.

Although, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had initially given telecommunications companies a two-week ultimatum to block SIM cards not registered with NIN, the Federal Government later extended the deadline for the registration of NIN by telecommunication service subscribers.

According to, the federal government, subscribers with NIN have a three-week extension from December 30, 2020, to January 19, 2021 for linking up; while those without NIN now have till February 9, 2021, unlike the initial December 30 deadline. Speaking further he suggested that governments should come together and decide on protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections, occasioned by the second wave of the virus.

He made the call against the backdrop of the recent re-opening of the borders by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying this could result in massive movement in and out of the borders leading to the spread of coronavirus. According to the GMD Lagos Chairman, the whole world is a global village; hence the significance of cross border activities prompting large number of persons.

However, he said: “If Nigeria feels threatened about the spread of COVID- 19 from the border, the Federal Government can still close down the borders. “If there is evidence to show that our neighbours are contributing to the surge in new coronavirus cases, then the government can shut down the borders; it is our right to do so.”

Morawo, however, urged everybody to try and maintain COVID-19 protocols, avoid crowded places, especially people who have travelled out of the country and those that have travelled into the country.

Similarly, he urged individuals to take necessary precautions, adding: “If people are not feeling too well they can go to government centres to access needed care as well as subject themselves to COVID-19 testing so as to determine their state of positivity or otherwise.”

Like this: Like Loading...