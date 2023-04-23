Blame game over rampant building collapse

Building collapse is a disaster no one expects nor would pray to happen. Apart from financial set back, lives are involved, and loss of jobs or daily income for the workers working on site. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI reports that the recent building collapses in Lagos and Abuja, have added to the long list, where the causes are not known or treated appropriately

Of recent, building collapse is becoming a reoccurring incident in Nigeria, Lagos and Abuja precisely, even though it’s such an unfortunate incident. A seven-storey building collapsed on 1st Avenue of Banana Island, Lagos last week, that left many injured. It was gathered that an unspecified number of people were trapped in the edifice.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that those mostly trapped were workers, food vendors, suppliers of building materials, and visitors. But the Lagos State government denied any fatality. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mukaila Sanusi, in a statement, said: “Few who sustained injuries are being treated. There is no fatality! This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, an engineer, was immediately on site to assess the situation and flag off investigation. We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more.” The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the building, which was really under construction, was damaged by a cement mixer that drove into the building columns. A visit to Banana Island few days after the collapse, Sunday Telegraph was not given access into the collapsed building site.

The excuse was that the estate was locked to visitors and workers for now until everything calms down. But some site workers were adamant and were rather walking up and down and chatting among themselves, telling different version of the story of how the building collapsed. In fact, it was from their chatting that Sunday Telegraph gathered that the estate is priced almost USD $2,000 per square metre. Blessing Adegboyega, a 28-year-old plumber and one of the workers inside the estate, thanked his mother specially for helping him to escape death on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. According to him, he had left the site two weeks before the collapse due to wages owed him by the site engineer through his immediate supervisor. Then, his mother’s persistent calls, asking him to leave that site due to a dream she had made him to leave early.

“Apart from the fact that my mother asked me to leave that particular site to another site within the Banana Island, I didn’t enjoy the spate of work and modalities of working. So, I left,” he said. Adegboyega pointed out that there were a few faulty issues with the construction of the building. For instance, he pointed out that where there ought not to be a halt on the progress of the job, there would be delay for like three to four days before the main site Engineer would come and ask them to continue the work. “Perhaps because I’m not an Engineer, I wasn’t listened to.

First , I noticed that the building was shaking and I called the at-tention of the supervisor. He waved me off but said it was the cement mixer. I also observed that the foundation like some of the other foundation in Banana Island is not solid before erecting a building on it. Another major problem on that Island (Banana Island) is that majority of them (builders) build contrary to the approval given by the state government and no monitoring or enforcement agency on ground to monitor and enforce approved plan.

A Tiler, simply known as Marcel, who was among the workers lined up by the gate, told Sunday Telegraph that, ordinarily, Banana Island shouldn’t be a host to more than four to five story building because, first, the soil is the soft type. Secondly, it is on water and the sand filling of that estate is not thick enough to accommodate the kind of buildings majority are construcing on that Island. Mr Korede Jimoh, an engineer, who also escaped the collapse, complained that there seems to be a conspiracy of silence about the building collapse.

He said that no cogent action has been taken so far nor had anyone talked about the construction board showing the name of the owner, developer, contractor and other design and supervising companies of the collapsed building. To him, the approval agencies of the state and those responsible for monitoring of ongoing construction seem not to be up to it. According to him, structural integrity test had to be carried out after vetting their designs to ascertain their suitability, to avoid the building collapsing. Another lucky person at the collapsed seven-storey building was one man identified as Ikenna Dike, who took his testimony to his social media about how he came out unscratched from the rubble of the collapsed building. According to his testimony, he was working on top of the building when it went down all of a sudden. The Banana Island building collapse is one of too many building collapses in recent time in Nigeria.

Abuja building

Another building collapse happened in Abuja, where two lives were claimed and four were lucky to escape with injuries, barely eight days after that of Lagos, when a perimetre fence fall on them, at a building construction site in Wuse II, Abuja. The Director General, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Dr Idris Abbass, said that the victims were removed from the rubbles of the collapsed wall. He narrated that FEMA received a distress call around 11am, that there was a building collapse beside UBA, and drafted its rescue team to the site. On getting there, it was discovered it was a wall that fell on the artisans working within the premises.

However, he pointed out that a probable cause of the incident could be that the workers had excavated or encroached deep into another building because it is not what they were building that fell. So far, six people were removed from the rubble; two were fatally injured while the remaining four are in the hospital receiving medical care. It is not the building under construction that collapsed, because it is still at the foundation level, it is the wall (perimeter fence) that fell on them,” the FEMA boss stressed. In that of Lagos, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the storey building under construction collapsed while casting was being carried out. “Few, who sustained injuries are being treated. There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.”

Meanwhile, five days of excavation at the site of the incident, the Lagos State Government said the cause of the collapse of the seven-storey building on Banana Island in the Ikoyi area of the state was yet to be determined. The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Monday, said; “excavation has reached about 90 per cent at the site of the Banana Island collapsed building.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency officials are at work on the site. The rubble is being excavated and taken to another area within the compound. “At the site are also the Lagos State Building Control Agency and the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. Unfortunately, we have recorded one fatality so far. All those injured and taken to hospitals are doing well.” The recent spate of building collapse are calling for concerns from Nigerians and all regulatory bodies.

Adebajo, a former president, Nigerian Institution of Structural Engineers (NIStructee), said that there are statutory requirements to be met before buildings could be erected to prevent progressive collapse. Even when there was isolated accidental damage, this must not be disproportionate to the original cause, he warned. He counselled on the need for detailed investigations that must be made public so that lessons could be learnt and offenders punished. “This collapse calls for the need for comprehensive adherence and greater enforcement of the laws and regulations within the building industry,” he said. Immediate past President, Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Kunle Awobodu, said the Banana Island is the pride of those who admire the environment. According to him, it is an environment craved for, by most rich Nigerians for residential slot.

Banana Island residents are in a class of their own. Reason he said the news of the collapse sounded strange to him, knowing that the area is within the most expensive terrain, a community deemed well-organised in Nigeria. Awobodu, also a past president, Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), stressed that building collapse was a threat to lives and the value of land in one of the highly rated and secured abodes in Africa. “What excuses are we going to offer for the latest imponderable building collapse?” he asked. Awobodu pointed out that nobody had been prosecuted for building collapse offences as a result of quackery, compromise and impunity. He said: “When human beings are not subjected to the law of consequence, misdeeds are absolved in sentiments. Alas, loss of lives and property becomes a continuum!” President, Nigeria Institute of Quantity (NIQS), Shonubi Olayemi, advised that the public should move away from emotions to scientific approach. He questioned what happened to the White Paper released after the collapsed Fourscore Homes in the highbrow Gerald Road, Ikoyi and questioned if any lesson had been learnt and if the government implemented the White Paper on previous collapses and punished those found culpable in the death of innocent Nigerians, who were trying to eke out a living by working on construction sites. He regretted that, like the last time, the government might decide to demolish without evidence of what went wrong because they are in a hurry to do something rather than the relevant government body doing a thorough job. According to him, there is nothing wrong in a building collapsing on Banana Island and Ketu, but that the bottomline is the safety of people. He drummed up support for the need to do due diligence by doing soil investigation and ensuring that the design, dead load, structural and architectural designs were in tandem with soil investigation. He said there should be a scientific way of responding to the collapse: testing the concrete mix to ascertain when it was mixed and when used as it could only last 20 minutes or thereabouts. “My position is that the government should release the Gerald case file and tell us which one they agreed or rejected and chart the way forward according to the best practices. Furthermore, they should be interested in what their officials do. Are they creating more problems or solutions to the government? Incidentally, the government has many agencies in the building and construction sector but how many of them are delivering on their mandate,” he stated.

Substandard materials, quacks caused Banana Island building collapse – Report

A report by the Building Collapse Prevention Guild listed engagement of nonprofessionals, use of substandard materials and other factors among the causes of the collapse of a seven-storey building in Banana Island, Lagos State.

The guild, made up of professionals in the building and construction sector, stated this in its report following an on-site assessment of the collapsed building. The report stated that the building collapse of April 12, 2023 brought the total number of collapsed buildings in Lagos State to 326 between 1974 to 2023. Meaning that Lagos State alone has accounted for 59 per cent of building collapse cases in the country in the last 50 years. Outlining factors that contributed to the collapse of the structure, the guild pointed out that a project board was not displayed on the site to show the nature of the construction, the names of the client, architect and engineer handling the project. The report further stated that the sizes of the columns used could not support the number of floors embarked upon by the developer.

It said there was also conflict as to a number of floors specified in the construction drawing, which was yet to get approval as of the time of the collapse. The report read in part, “It seems that it is only in Nigeria that the practice of building engineering services is thrown to all and sundry and the consequences of the absence of effective control mechanism are the menace of incessant building collapse in the country.

“While the BCPG highlights the above possible causes of the seven-story building collapse at Banana Island, it throws its weight behind the action of the Lagos State Government for an immediate investigation into the collapse of the building and BCPG being an independent body of qualified professionals, highly recommends that at least, three members of the BCPG be part of the investigation committee set up by the state.” Further explaining the causes of the collapse, the guild said the non-involvement of qualified and experienced building professionals might have led to the collapse of the structure.