Blame Ikpeazu for insecurity, group tells Ohuabunwa

A socio-political group, under the aegis of Abia North Peace Foundation (ANPF), has criticised Senator Mao Ohuabunwa for attempting to use insecurity in Abia State to score cheap political points. The group said Ohuabunwa’s attempt to campaign with insecurity in Abia North is shameful, knowing that he achieved nothing for the 12 years he spent at the national assembly.

While reacting to Ohuabunwa’s attack on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the group accused him of overheating the polity ahead of the 2023 general elections. The group’s National Coordinator, Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu, in a statement on Thursday urged Ohuabunwa to be courageous enough to tell Abians that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is the Chief Security Officer of the state. The statement reads in part: “So, Ohuabunwa wants to win elections with dirty propaganda? It won’t work! “He should be bold enough to tell Abians that his friend, Okezie Ikpeazu, is the Chief Security Officer of Abia State.

“He should also urge the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, Okey Igwe, who is also the House of Assembly member representing Umunneochi to speak up for his people. “What is the job of the local government chairman there? What is he doing to tackle the insecurity in his area? “Mao Ohuabunwa should be bold enough to call their names. Why is he channeling his energy on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu without even mentioning Nkeiruka Onyejeocha who is from Umunneochi Local Government Area? “Ohuabunwa is going to be politically retired in 2023; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu won’t descend into the gutter with him. “It is too early for him to start weeping now. It is better for him to save his tears ahead of the general election because the humiliation would be too much for him to handle. “From Umunneochi down to Arochukwu, we shall humiliate him with our votes. We expected him to share his scorecard from 1999-2007 and 2015-2019 respectively.”

