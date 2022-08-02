Blame marketers for fuel price hike –FG tells Nigerians

News Top Stories

The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to blame the increase in petroleum products on marketers, as it insists the subsidy on petrol has not been removed. Petrol marketers, including government-owned NNPC Limited, have raised the petrol pump price from government regulated N165 per litre to N174-N215 per litre for nearly a month now.

 

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva who made this known at a stakeholders’ consultation forum on regulations organised by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) yesterday in Abuja, insisted that the government was still paying subsidies on petrol. He said: “I can tell you authoritatively, we have not deregulated.

The government is still subsidizing (petrol price). If there are increases in price, it is not from the government. It’s probably from the marketers but of course I will talk to the Authority to ensure that they actually regulate the price. This is not from the government, we  have not deregulated.”

Commenting on NMDPRA regulations under consideration for the sector, the minister gave assurances that clarity would be provided for the operators and attract investments to the mid and downstream sector, adding that the country was in dire state, and said the new regulation would clear up the sector for investments.

“This administration understands the need to have an all-encompassing, well thought out and unambiguous regulatory instrument that is painstakingly developed to meet present and future aspirations of government. This is required to attract much needed investments and create opportunities in the sector. Hence the need for stakeholders participation and engagement developing the regulations, processes and procedures.

“Whilst noting that the current state of our local energy landscape is dire and is in need of ingenious solutions, we have an opportunity to ameliorate the situation through these sets of regulations.

“I am privy to the overall intent of these regulations, which are to provide clarity and certainty for investors, promote and build investor confidence, increase and improve foreign and indigenous participation in these sectors, and optimise value for all our stakeholders.

These will culminate into enablement of businesses, growth of the industry and creation of myriads of opportunities for Nigerians.”

 

