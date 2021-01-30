Blame NDDC for non-development of Niger Delta region, says Ekerefe

Comrade Abilade Ekerefe is the spokesperson of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), he spoke with PAULINE ONYIBE on sundry issues affecting his people and the region

What prompted your involvement with the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) struggle?

I realised that our people were passing through various forms of Injustices, such as environmental issues from the IOCs operating within our region; flaring gases and destroying our environment and of course, because this is where we come from.

This is where our mothers and our fathers get their livelihood from. So when that kind of environment is being destroyed coupled with the fact that the resource that is coming into this country is coming from our place and we are not being attended to. We became disturbed as we decided to go into the struggle. Of course, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) was born out of the desire of our people to speak, defend and protect the rights of Ijaw people.

We may not have gotten there yet but we are on the journey. So that was exactly what informed me to go into the struggle. I have held various positions in the IYC before and when the position of the spokesperson was zoned to the central zone, and haven consulted with my leaders, critical stakeholders, my family, people of good will from other regions, I decided to contest for the position of the spokesperson and I won.

We believe that there should be a paradigm shift of leadership from the old hands to the new hands because the youths understand the contemporary challenges of our people presently; they would bring fresh ideas and thinking into the system that would accelerate development in our country and particularly our region.

What is your assessment generally the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the last 20 years of its existence as they are so much agitation still in the region?

NDDC was deliberately created by former President Olusegun Obansanjo in 2000 to address the developmental challenges of the people of Niger Delta region. But it is quite unfortunate that instead of successive manag-ing directors or successive boards who have manned NDDC to use the billions of naira that accrued to it to develop the region, industrialise it and make it very competitive, give opportunities to our youths to participate in our development, that mindset or thinking by those who established it was eroded.

It became a cash cow for politicians instead of using it to develop the region they rather used it to advance their political agenda. That is why you see that the fight for who becomes NDDC MD is very high and this has been to the detriment of the development of the Niger Delta region. To be very frank with you, I believe in the school of thought that there is an urgent need for the government to review the financial activities of NDDC and bring it back to its proper shape.

I think that is the reason why President Muhammadu Buhari set up the external forensic audit committee to look into the infractions and financial improprieties of NDDC with the view to unravell i n g those whom have collected large chunk of money to execute projects and nothing has been done. So we as Ijaw Youth Council are in total support of that kind of movement. Let’s bring those that are found culpable to book.

Let them face the law so that it will serve as a deterrent to others. As youth leaders from this region what we want is development. What we want is for our youths to be given the needed capacity for them to also contribute to our development and if that is lacking, it gives us concern because you talk about youth restiveness, and you talk about pipe line vandalisation. You talk about sea piracy, all these are as a result of NDDC not meeting up with its core mandate because if NDDC was initiating policies and programmes, that is, building the capacity of our youths, giving them opportunities to also compete favourably with other youths from other regions, I can assure you that this region would have been the hub of industrialisation of Nigeria.

We are worried about this state of affair but while the federal government is doing it bit, stakeholders from this region should all be in support. They should also not play politics with our own development because we have also realised that even the federal government is also culpable in the mess that is going on in the NDDC.

IYC recently raised issues with the appointment of a sole administrator for NDDC, why is that a concern at this time?

Why won’t it be our major concern when I have explained to you that the sole administrator is alien to the Act that established NDDC? There is no provision for sole administrator. The NDDC Act stated it clearly that there should be a board and not a sole administrator. So what the Ijaw youths are demanding for is a board and not a sole administrator. We are seeing clear injustice. That is why we are crying out.

What is your assessment of the amnesty programme, do you think that it has lived it to billing as well?

It has not achieved it aim but we as Niger Delta people have kept our own part of the bargain. Today, there is peace in the region. There is no interrupted production of oil. The onus now lies on the federal government to keep to their own part of the bargain. They have not done that. Some people have been rehabilitated and integrate into the society. What are the companies doing? They supposed to engage some of our boys who have been trained and acquired professional skills.

That is what amnesty programme talks about. The programme talked about the construction of our coastal roads. Have they done that? The programme talked about the industrialisation of our region.

It is sickening when they try to pigeonhole the amnesty programme as ex- militant agitation programme alone. No. People talked to our boys for them to lay down their arms. Now what is happening in that PAP office? The only special adviser that we have had was Kingsley kuku. Since President Buhari came in they removed the special adviser on Niger Delta. Now what we have is a coordinator of PAP. And yet no one has been appointed into that office. Instead we now have interim administrator and what makes you think that we should be happy about this development?

