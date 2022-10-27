Blame NFF not Eguavoen for Eagles World Cup flop – Izilien

Former Super Falcons coach, Godwin Izilien, has exonerated Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen, from the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Black Stars of Ghana pipped the Super Eagles to the ticket to Qatar after securing a 1-1 aggregate win against Nigeria, going through an away goal as the first leg in Ghana ended goalless. According to Izilien, Eguavoen was set up for failure while revealing that he warned the former Super Eagles captain not to take up the job. He blamed the NFF for dictating to the coach on players to start the game while also accusing other home-based coaches of not supporting their colleague.

“The NFF leadership should take the knock. Anybody blaming the technical crew is not being fair,” he said. “The administrators selected the players. Eguavoen was just there as a figurehead. I warned him not to accept that offer. I told him that he was going for a risk that may mar him or make him. When he was given that mantle of office who were those around him? Were the coaches around to help him? The answer is No. “80% of Nigerian coaches were against him, they wanted him to fail so that they could step in, that is the truth.

The board itself didn’t give Equavoen a free hand to operate, they pressured him into failure. “Eguavoen alone cannot do it. They surrounded him with sycophants, making things more difficult for him. His duty as the head coach is to have overall supervision, while other coaches working with him were to come up with ideas. “Each time I look at those qualifying matches, if you look at Eguavoen he was like someone lost in the wilderness. Nobody was around to help him. They conspired against him and that led to the failure of the Super Eagles. It was a general failure of the entire NFF board.”

