Blame parents, not schools for cultism in Ogun – Group

The Abeokuta Grammar School Old Boys Association (AGSOBA) yesterday insisted that parents, not schools should be blamed for the alarming rate of cultism and other criminal activities in Ogun State. President Sunday Oduntan stated this while briefing journalists on the activities to mark the 114th Founder’s Day celebration of the school. Some of the activities lined up for the anniversary are the inauguration of projects, lectures and the annual general meeting. Oduntan, who lamented the high rate of cultism and other criminal activities among secondary school students in the state, said society is bearing the brunt of failed parenting.

