Blame selfish leaders for ASUU strike, says GaniAdams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams, has ascribed the state of Nigeria’s educational sector particularly the continuous strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the selfishness of the political class. The Yoruba leader who stressed that Nigeria was sitting on a keg of gun powder said that the trust of Nigerians in politicians was fading gradually since President Muhammadu Buhari which many expected to be a messiah disappointed them. Speaking recently during his 52nd birthday celebration in Lagos where he gave scholarship to students from four tertiary institutions, Adams said that Nigerians lack trust for any among those clamouring to be president come 2023.

He said: “I can tell you from all indication, the only man Nigerians beliefs that will safe the country was Buhari but he disappointed them. All those clamouring for president now, Nigeria did not trust them. “It is very clear that people are not willing to cast their vote, the number of people voting is reducing every time.

The candidate that have experience will not be allow to be President of Nigeria because they have commercialise the political space and that is the reason why we don’t get it right as a country. “We always advise our politicians not to run away from the way we started, the constitution we wrote in 1963. If we don’t do the needful, I don’t know what will happen in the next three years,” Adams stated in a press statement. He continued: “I can tell you categorically that the way this country is going I am not happy at all. We are running away from the basis, we are trying to abandon what build a nation.

“All what our political class is interested in is power and to make money at the expense of common people and oppress them.” Adams said the scholarship given to four students from Ekiti State University, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Adekunle Ajasin University and University of Ibadan was to encourage students to embrace Yoruba studies. “When you talk about culture some religion group will think you are promoting something bad, but to the glory of God, we have been able to change people’s perception about religion and culture. “We have a foundation set up to promote our culture and language, no nation can develop without taking her culture and language serious,” he did state.

 

