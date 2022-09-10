Blame unrest in Kwara on Fulani herdsmen – OPC chieftain

Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Kwara State, Comrade Ganiyu Oladipupo, has said Fulani herdsmen were behind the recent attacks in the state. Oladipupo, who warned bandits to stay away from the state or risk facing the wrath of the law, called on the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Amienbo Assayomo, to investigate the crisis in the state, saying the group would not allow bandits to take over the state.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent attack on Comrade Raimi Saadu, a member of the OPC in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, the OPC chieftain said reports at his disposal indicated that four suspected herdsmen attacked the OPC member in his farm, very close to maternity hospital, at Koko town, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The OPC chieftain bemoaned the attack, insisting that it is the duty of the Nigeria Police to ensure effective security across the state. Oladipupo said in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph, that: “Comrade Raimi Saadu was attacked last Thursday in his farm by four suspected herdsmen. He was left in the pool of his blood by his attackers and has since been receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...