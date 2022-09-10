News

Blame unrest in Kwara on Fulani herdsmen – OPC chieftain

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Kwara State, Comrade Ganiyu Oladipupo, has said Fulani herdsmen were behind the recent attacks in the state. Oladipupo, who warned bandits to stay away from the state or risk facing the wrath of the law, called on the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Amienbo Assayomo, to investigate the crisis in the state, saying the group would not allow bandits to take over the state.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent attack on Comrade Raimi Saadu, a member of the OPC in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, the OPC chieftain said reports at his disposal indicated that four suspected herdsmen attacked the OPC member in his farm, very close to maternity hospital, at Koko town, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The OPC chieftain bemoaned the attack, insisting that it is the duty of the Nigeria Police to ensure effective security across the state. Oladipupo said in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph, that: “Comrade Raimi Saadu was attacked last Thursday in his farm by four suspected herdsmen. He was left in the pool of his blood by his attackers and has since been receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I have always been passionate about music- DJ Preskey

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The strength of a nation is in it’s being unique and that’s one thing Nigeria is known for ; raising unique stars in diverse  walks of life who have continued  to raise the bars high and leading for others to follow. Paving the way for the generation of fast rising stars are legends like Fela, […]
News

2023: Group wants Emefiele to rescue Nigeria

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

A group, Push 4 Emefiele 2023 Presidency, yesterday in Benin, Edo State capital, urged the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to heed the advice and call of Nigerians and vie for the 2023 presidential election in order to rescue Nigeria from its woes. This was as it said that the […]
News

Don’t turn land in Ogun into oil revenue, expert tells governor

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A financial expert, Otunba Wale Soyode, yesterday cautioned the administration of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on its recent land ratification policy, saying that it will make life more difficult for residents and business owners. He said the state government should not see the state land resource as crude oil from which it will continue […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica