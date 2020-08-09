Blaming rape victims gives abusers power to continue –Fast rising singer, Didi

Talented Nigerian singer Dolapo Dada, better known by his stage name, Didi has expressed great sadness and displeasure at the increasing rampage of violence against women and the current trend of rape in our society.

The artiste further echoed that the issue of sexual assault, domestic violence, relationship abuse, sexual harassment, sexual abuse of children have all been having a field day in our society and it’s time to put a stop to it.

According to Didi, our society has for too long focused and placed the blame on the victims instead of the abusers. Saying things like “why is she dressed like that?, Why did she go out with him?,

Why will she go drinking with such guys?” and so on has given the abusers a reason to continue and looking for reasons to justify their evil act while also causing an unconscious dent in our cognitive structure as a society. This have continued to create an unfriendly atmosphere where victims are either punished, stigmatized, or have to suffer in silence.

“They are our mothers, and sisters, and daughters and we owe them our love and protection no matter what,” Did I advises fellow men.

The artiste, who was born and bred in Ebute-metta, Lagos, has been unrelenting in using his music to preach love, equality, and justice and urges other artistes to rise up and lend their voices against this social injustice just as it was in the time of Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Born in the early ’90s, the young talent whose music is highly influenced by Fela’s fight for justice, is set to release new single soon where he plans to address more of these issues combined with timeless Afrobeat tunes.

