Body & Soul

Blaming rape victims gives abusers power to continue –Fast rising singer, Didi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Talented Nigerian singer Dolapo Dada, better known by his stage name, Didi has expressed great sadness and displeasure at the increasing rampage of violence against women and the current trend of rape in our society.

 

The artiste further echoed that the issue of sexual assault, domestic violence, relationship abuse, sexual harassment, sexual abuse of children have all been having a field day in our society and it’s time to put a stop to it.

 

According to Didi, our society has for too long focused and placed the blame on the victims instead of the abusers. Saying things like “why is she dressed like that?, Why did she go out with him?,

 

Why will she go drinking with such guys?” and so on has given the abusers a reason to continue and looking for reasons to justify their evil act while also causing an unconscious dent in our cognitive structure as a society. This have continued to create an unfriendly atmosphere where victims are either punished, stigmatized, or have to suffer in silence.

 

“They are our mothers, and sisters, and daughters and we owe them our love and protection no matter what,” Did I advises fellow men.

 

The artiste, who was born and bred in Ebute-metta, Lagos, has been unrelenting in using his music to preach love, equality, and justice and urges other artistes to rise up and lend their voices against this social injustice just as it was in the time of Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

 

Born in the early ’90s, the young talent whose music is highly influenced by Fela’s fight for justice, is set to release new single soon where he plans to address more of these issues combined with timeless Afrobeat tunes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’: Transforming the lives of housemates

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Edwin Usoboh Just a few days into its fifth season and Big Brother Naija, it is already changing the lives of its latest housemates for good. Aired in 49 African countries, the show has become a way for young adventurous Nigerians to leapfrog their way from obscurity to success.   The show gives the housemates […]
Body & Soul

Chioma Uzodima in her own world

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Following the enthronement of Senator Hope Uzodinma, as Imo State Governor through a Supreme Court verdict, his beautiful wife, Chioma, on the other hand, emerged as the youngest First Lady in the history of Nigeria.   Until she assumed her new status, Chioma was relatively unknown, both in Imo State and the country in general, […]
Body & Soul

Why I held award despite Covid-19 –Joy Osusu

Posted on Author with Ifeoma Ononye

Princess Joy Osusu is the CEO Glo May Specialities, an event firm that organises the annual Mr and Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria. A pageant platform that discovers, grooms and unveils talented/brilliant youths. She is also the founder of Nigeria Achievers Awards and Nigeria Women Achievers Awards. Against all odds that coronavirus has posed for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: