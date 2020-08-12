News

Blasphemy: Boko Haram leader, Shekau, condemns Kano death sentence

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says: ‘There is no difference between the “blasphemer” and those who sentenced him to death’

Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, has condemned the plan to sentence a musician, identified as Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death for blasphemy.
A Sharia Court in Kano State on Monday found Sharif-Aminu guilty of blasphemy for releasing a song insulting the Holy Prophet Muhammad. But the death sentence has sparked reactions and condemnations by concerned Nigerians who faulted the ruling and called for the abolition of the Sharia Law.
However, in a new audio released on Wednesday, Shekau berated the ruling which sentenced the musician the death, noting that there is no difference between the accused and those who sentenced him to death.
He said: “There is no difference between the ‘blasphemer’ and those who sentenced him to death.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

How we shared N31m teachers’ salaries-Kwara NUT chair, perm sec

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered how the sum of N31m meant for the payment of teachers’ salaries was allegedly diverted by the Chairman of Kwara State Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Salihu Idris Toyin, and the Permanent Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board (KSUBEC), […]
News

Igbo responsibilities’ve fallen on Orji Kalu, myself, says Okorocha

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial zone, Senator Rochas Okorocha yesterday said Igbo leadership and responsibilities had fallen on the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and himself. The former Imo governor made the statement yesterday in Abia at the home of 1st […]
News

Abia keeps mum over false claims on FG’s road projects

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Abia State government has kept sealed lips over allegation of false claim of approving the rehabilitation/rehabilitation of roads being executed by the Federal government by the State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) A request for reaction to the allegation made to the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu by New Telegraph yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: