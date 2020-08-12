Blasphemy: Boko Haram leader, Shekau, condemns Kano death sentence

*Says: ‘There is no difference between the “blasphemer” and those who sentenced him to death’

Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, has condemned the plan to sentence a musician, identified as Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death for blasphemy.

A Sharia Court in Kano State on Monday found Sharif-Aminu guilty of blasphemy for releasing a song insulting the Holy Prophet Muhammad. But the death sentence has sparked reactions and condemnations by concerned Nigerians who faulted the ruling and called for the abolition of the Sharia Law.

However, in a new audio released on Wednesday, Shekau berated the ruling which sentenced the musician the death, noting that there is no difference between the accused and those who sentenced him to death.

He said: “There is no difference between the ‘blasphemer’ and those who sentenced him to death.”

