Blasphemy: Buhari orders in-depth probe into student’s killing

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…says violence won’t solve any problem

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered impartial, and extensive probe into the Thursday mob killing of the student of Shebu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, following allegation that she had blasphemed Muhammad (SAW), the Prophet of Islam. According to a release by his spokesman, the President strongly condemned the resort to self-help by the mob in Sokoto, resulting in violence, destruction and Samuel’s killing. Buhari said the news of the killing of the young lady by fellow students was a matter of concern and demanded an impartial, extensive probe into all that happened before and during the incident.

The President noted that Muslims all over the world demand respect for the Holy Prophets, including Isah (Alaihissalaam, Jesus Christ) and Muhammad (SAW) but where transgressions occur, as alleged to be the case in this instance, the law does not allow anyone to take matters into their hands. Moreover, religious leaders preach that it is not for the believer to judge the actions of another person. The constituted authority must be allowed to deal with such matters when they arise. “No person has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country. Violence has and never will solve any problem,” he said.

The President also directed the Ministries of Information and Culture, Police Affairs and that of Communications and Digital Economy to work with GSM providers and tech companies to help contain the spread of false and inflammatory information through social media. He extended the nation’s condolences to the family of the deceased student and wished all those injured a quick recovery. Buhari also commended the immediate response to the incident by the government and urged religious and community leaders to call citizens’ attention to the need to exercise the right to freedom of speech responsibly. He equally called for tampered comments by the media and calm nerves among the general populace while investigation is ongoing to find out the remote and immediate causes of the incident.

 

