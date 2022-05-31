Blasphemy: Churches mourn Deborah with peaceful protests

The death of Deborah Samuel, a second year student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, triggered a chain of reactions from the polity with the Christian Association of Nigeria declaring peaceful protests in churches. REGINA OTOKPA reports

Deborah Samuel’s murder The gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel came as a rude shock to many Nigerians. The young undergraduate of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto was a Christian who was accused by some of her fellow students of blasphemy against Islam. Without seeking any legal or spiritual redress, her accusers dragged her out of her hostel, stoned her to death and burnt her corpse to ashes. It was the height of jungle justice and generated a lot of uproar across the country. The intervention of the law enforcement agencies in Sokoto State led to the arrest of two persons suspected to had taken part in the murder, but also incurred the wrath of Muslim youths who took to the streets demanding their release. The street protest degenerated into a mob action, resulting in massive destruction of properties belonging to the church and Christians in parts of Sokoto metropolis. It took the declaration of a curfew to quell the riots. CAN aggrieved The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) felt aggrieved by the whole incidents and many churches wanted to also embark on street protests to express their feelings. However, the planned protest was put on hold when they got wind of a plan by some Muslim youths to confront Christians if they dared step out to protest Deborah’s brutal murder. In a bid to avert the alleged plan by Muslim to cause chaos during the scheduled peaceful protest, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), directed churches to carry out the protest within their church premises. CAN’s protest order A letter to Church leaders which was signed by CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, asked churches to ensure the protest in their individual churches were captured and shared widely on main stream media and the various social media platforms for the world to see. He said: “You are all aware that some Muslims had sent out information that they were going to counter our peaceful protest on Sunday, May 22. Their intention is to cause chaos and attribute it to us. “In view of the foregoing, I urge you all to do the protest of placard carrying within the premises of your local churches or your CAN Secretariat. “However, where it is unsafe to do the protest in the premises of your church or CAN Secretariat, you may carry the placards inside your church and pray for justice for Deborah Samuel who was wickedly and extra judicially slain. “Pray as well for a change of heart for the wicked who find it convenient for them to kill their fellow human beings under religious guise. “In all, let the television cover your in-house protest and equally use the social media for the entire world to see. May the Lord be with us all, His Church in Nigeria and our nation who is in birth pains.” Churches complied In compliance to the directive, churches in Abuja on recently held a peaceful protest to register their displeasure over the maltreatment of Christians in Nigeria, especially in the northern parts of the country. The church leaders and their members were directed to hold placards with some succinct messages like: “We demand justice for Deborah; No more killing in God’s name; Enough is enough; Police stop unprovoked killings in Nigeria; Christians are not second class citizens; Killers of Deborah must be prosecuted; We condemn religious killings and we say no to Islamic extremists.” Majority of churches in Abuja were in full compliance to the directive, in different format but with one intent. Besides the solemn procession and peaceful protest which lasted about 30 minutes, prayers were offered for the Church and for Nigeria. At the First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, worshippers were armed with placards bearing several inscriptions to, perhaps, register their displeasure with the treatment being meted to Christians in Nigeria. It was no different at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Wuse 2, Abuja, where worshippers were seen moving round the church premises with placards bearing different inscriptions and their mouths sealed signifying torture. At the All Christian Fellowship Mission, Maitama, Abuja, the church leaders led their members on the peaceful protest within the church premises, and same goes for the University Baptist Church, Gwagwalada, Abuja. Conflicting reports The directive for the protest to be held within church premises followed an intelligence report indicating that some non-Christians had planned to infiltrate the peaceful protest with the intention to cause chaos and attribute it to Christians. False accusations across the country Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has said the allegations of blasphemy recently making rounds in the country, were false accusations being used to settle scores with passive enemies or well-mannered young girls who have refused sexual advances by the opposite sex from another religion. The Vice President of CAN, in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, made this known in Abuja, while reacting to the violence that erupted in the Katangan area of Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State over an alleged blasphemy The cleric who warned that the alleged blasphemy were used as ploy to kill Christians especially in Northern Nigeria, urged the government and security agencies to swiftly address what it described as “this abuse of our constitution,” before it would lead to a more serious conflict that cannot be handled. The Bauchi incident came barely two weeks after the killing of Deborah Samuel by Muslim fundamentalists over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed. According to Hayab, trouble started in Bauchi following a social media post by a 40-year-old staff of the Medical Department Warji Local Government, Rhoda Jatau, which was considered as blasphemous to Islam. An unspecified number of people, including a pastor, sustained varying degrees of injury while many houses were burnt. He said: “Allegations of blasphemy have now become the new excuse by fundamentalists in Northern Nigeria to kill the remnant that bandits and terrorists have not yet killed. “How can you justify the period of what happened in Sokoto, the allegation in Borno, the fake allegation on Babachir Lawal by one Northern actor who we have on record how he made blasphemous remarks about Jesus Christ but quickly went and brought it down on the internet to cover himself before coming out to falsely accused Babachir Lawal, the former SGF?

“And we are seeing another carnage in Bauchi under the excuse of blasphemy. We know and have evidence of how some of these allegations of blasphemy are false and just for blackmail or settling scores with passive enemies or well-mannered young girls who have refused sexual advances by the opposite sex from another religion. We are also aware of how fanatics have in the past raised lies in the name of blasphemy. Import of blasphemy “CAN wonders if the recent sermons we are getting from some Islamic clerics on what the Holy Quran says about what should be done if anyone is accused of blasphemy is unpopular amongst followers? “The challenge now is for government authorities and security agencies to act fast to address this abuse of our constitution before it leads to a more serious conflict that cannot be handled. “Nigeria Christians most especially those of Northern extraction have for ages exhibited tolerance despite many provocations and lack of reciprocation of our love and friendship. “But these new tactics for killing our people from any and every accusation of blasphemy are unacceptable to CAN and all Christian faithful. We will not accept this brutal way of murder and inhuman treatment of our followers to continue. “The government and security agencies should come out to enforce the law on every murderer hiding under religion. “We will also wish to appeal to Christian leaders and parents to guide their children to resist any ungodly provocation that will make them say things that blood-thirsty fundamentalist can easily use to kill them. “CAN is appealing to religious leaders from both religious divides to intensify teachings about the evil of taking the laws into one hand and killing another person for whatever reason.” Hayab advised that going forward, alleged offenders should be reported to security agencies or taken to any competent court of law for judiciary pronouncement, as Nigeria was not a Banana Republic but a nation governed by the rule of law.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...