Metro & Crime

Blasphemy: Court sentences Kano cleric to death

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

A Kano State Upper Shari’a Court has convicted Abduljabbar Nasiru-Kabara, a cleric to death by hanging for blasphemy. Nasiru-Kabara was charged for alleged blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad.

 

The charges were preferred against him by the Kano State government. Suraj Sa’eda, the prosecution counsel, said the defendant committed the offence on August 10, October 25, and December 20, 2019.

Delivering judgment yesterday, Ibrahim Sarki Yola, the presiding kadi (judge), said: “I am convinced that the prosecution counsel has done their part and proven  their points beyond a reasonable doubt.” Before pronouncing the sentence, the kadi asked if the convict had anything to say.

Subsequently, Aminu Abubakar, who appeared as the defence counsel, asked the court to be lenient with the accused, adding that he acted out of ignorance. However, the cleric interjected and denied knowing the lawyer.

“I don’t know him. This is the first time I am seeing him. He should not be allowed to speak on my behalf. I can and should be allowed to speak for myself,” he said. Speaking further, Abduljabbar said: “My lord, after I heard how you twisted all my evidence, you turned around all my submissions upside down, you have assigned words to me that I have never uttered.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

