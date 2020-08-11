Blasphemy: Kano court sentences singer to death

A Kano Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Hausawa Filin Hockey, yesterday sentenced a 22-year-old man to death by hanging for blaspheming against Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

Our Correspondent reports that the judge, Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani, gave the verdict after finding Yahaya Aminu Sharif guilty as charged. Sharif, a resident of Sharifai in Kano metropolis was accused of committing blasphemy against the prophet in a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March 2020. Following the incident, protesters burnt down the singer’s family home and led a procession to the Kano Hisbah Command’s headquarters.

The court also sentenced one Umar Farouq of Sharada area of Kano metropolis to 10 years imprisonment for making derogatory statements concerning the Almighty Allah in a public argument.

Beirut explosion: Lebanon’s government resigns Lebanon’s government has resigned amid mount- ing anger over the explosion on Tuesday that devastated parts of Beirut and left more than 200 people dead. According to the BBC, the announcement was made in a national TV address by Prime Minister Hassan Diab yesterday evening.

Many people have accused the country’s leaders of culpability through their alleged negligence and corruption. Protesters have taken to the streets and clashed with police for a third straight day.

