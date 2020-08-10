Metro & Crime

Blasphemy: Kano court sentences singer to death

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

A Kano Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Hausawa Filin Hockey has sentenced a 22-year-old man to death by hanging for blaspheming against Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).
Our Correspondent reports that Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani gave the verdict on Monday after finding Yahaya Aminu Sharif guilty as charged.
Sharif, a resident of Sharifai in Kano metropolis, was accused of committing blasphemy against the prophet in a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March this year.
Following the incidence, protestors burnt down the singer’s family home and led a procession to the Kano Hisbah Command’s headquarters.
The court has also sentenced one Umar Farouq of Sharada area of Kano metropolis to 10 years imprisonment for making derogatory statements concerning the Almighty Allah in a public arguments.

