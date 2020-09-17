Metro & Crime

Blasphemy: Reverse 13-year-old boy’s 10-year imprisonment, UNICEF tells Kano

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday called for the review of 10 years’ jail term with hard labour against a teenager, Omar Farouq, in Kano State with a view to reversing the sentence. UNICEF expressed deep concern about the sentencing of Farouq (13) with hard labour by the Kano State Sharia Court at Feli Hockey, Kano.

The sentence was handed down after he was convicted of blasphemy on August 10, 2020. The UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, said in a statement made available to journalists that Farouq’s imprisonment negated the principles of child rights and justice.

Hawkins also averred that the sentencing was in contravention of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Nigeria ratified in 1991. He said: “The sentencing of this child, 13-year-old Omar Farouq, to 10 years in prison with hard labour is wrong. It also negates all core underlying principles of child rights and child justice that Nigeria – and by implication, Kano State – has signed on to. “The sentence is in contravention of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Nigeria ratified in 1991. It is also a violation of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child – which Nigeria ratified in 2001 – and Nigeria’s Child Rights Act 2003, which domesticates Nigeria’s international obligations to protect children’s rights to life, survival and development. “UNICEF called on the Nigerian Government and the Kano State government to urgently review the case with a view to reversing the sentence. “UNICEF expresses appreciation of the strides recently made by the Kano State government to pass the Kano State Child Protection Bill.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man sent to prison for stealing N50,000 water tank

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Akintunde Segun, to one year imprisonment for stealing a water tank belonging to the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA). Magistrate Sam Obaleye  sentenced Segun without option to pay fine, after he pleaded guilty to one-count charge of theft. Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Cpl. […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Plateau LG chairman dies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Management Committee Chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State Barr. Ezekiel Mandyau is dead. New Telegraph learnt that the council chairman died at the Jos University Teaching Hospital on Thursday evening after a brief illness. Leader of Barkin Ladi Legislative Council, Hon. Pam Chollom Dung confirmed Mandyau’s […]
Metro & Crime News

Ebonyi: 20 hospital staff test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

…schools remain closed -Deputy gov   At least 20 staff of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AEFUTHA), Ebonyi State have tested positive for coronavirus since June 29, 2020.   This came as the state government yesterday said schools across the state remain closed.   The AE-FUTHA Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: