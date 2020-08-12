News

Blasphemy: Rights group condemns Shariah court’s death sentence

Posted on Author Ali Garba Bauchi Comment(0)

The Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday issued a one-week warning strike to the state government over what it described as the non-payment of its members’ June and July salaries and over illegal deduction, omission and removal of ten thousand workers from the state’s payroll.

 

This was disclosed by the NLC Chairman in the state, Danjuma Saleh, during a press briefing yesterday in his office.

 

He said: “You are aware that several efforts were made officially for the authorities to restore the salaries of omitted staff and allowances, some of which were over six months, but all these fell on deaf ears, on the simple reason of payroll cleansing.

 

To worsen the matter, we discovered that over ten thousand workers were denied June and July salaries. Saleh added that labour viewed the government’s decision as an attempt to retrench workers systemati

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

MAGU: Prophet Omale Sues News Agency Of Nigeria For N1 Billion

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  **Demands Apology and Retraction Prophet Omale, the General Overseer of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Abuja has sued the News Agency Of Nigeria, NAN, over a report he described malicious, derogatory and libelous with the caption – “HOW MAGU USED ‘PASTOR’ TO LAUNDER RE-LOOTED FUNDS ABROAD – REPORT”.   In a letter […]
News

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 457 new cases, 17 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  For five consecutive days, Nigeria has continued to record daily coronavirus infections below 500. On Wednesday, 457 coronavirus infections were confirmed, two days after 288 cases – the lowest number since June 8 – were reported. The latest figure brings the total number of infections in the country to 44,890, according to the Nigeria Centre […]
News

Thousands of empty seats at Trump’s comeback rally in Tulsa

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump launched his comeback rally Saturday by defining the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism. But his intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff. Trump ignored health warnings to hold his first rally […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: