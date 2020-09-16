News

Blasphemy: UNICEF condemns imprisonment of 13 year old

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

…seeks immediate review, reversal

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has condemned and sought the immediate reversal of the 10-year imprisonment with ‘menial labour’, handed down to 13-year-old Omar Farouq by the Kano State government.

Farouq was sentenced by the Kano State Sharia Court at Feli Hockey, Kano, haven been found guilty and convicted of blasphemy on August 10.

Expressing deep concerns over the sentencing, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins said it was not only wrong, but “negates all core underlying principles of child rights and child justice that Nigeria and by implication, Kano State, has signed on to.”

The UN body also stressed that the sentence was in contravention of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Nigeria ratified in 1991, a violation of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child which Nigeria ratified in 2001 and Nigeria’s Child Rights Act 2003, which domesticates Nigeria’s international obligations to protect children’s right to life, survival and development.

According to UNICEF, government’s international obligations to ensure child-sensitive judicial measures for children who were alleged to have committed any offence should include ensuring quality legal representation and full implementation of child justice principles; all of which were geared towards reform, rehabilitation and reintegration of the child with their family and community.

Commending the recent strides by the Kano State Government to pass the Kano State Child Protection Bill, UNICEF pledged continued support in the child protection system strengthening, including justice sector reform, to ensure that states put in place child-sensitive measures to handle cases involving children.

This includes adopting alternative measures, in line with international best practice, for the treatment of children alleged to have committed offences that does not involve detention or deprivation of family care.

“This case further underlines the urgent need to accelerate the enactment of the Kano State Child Protection Bill so as to ensure that all children under 18, including Omar Farouq are protected and that all children in Kano are treated in accordance with child rights standards,” Hawkins added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US governors question cost of Trump’s COVID-19 aid plans, urge talks to continue

Posted on Author Reporter

  Republican and Democratic governors said on Monday President Donald Trump’s coronavirus relief measures were too expensive for states to implement as they struggle with the costs of the pandemic, and called on officials in Washington to resume negotiations on federal aid. “We are concerned about the significant administrative burdens and costs this latest action […]
News

Beirut rescuers give up after sensors gave false hopes of more survivors

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rescue workers digging through the rubble of a Beirut building for the third day on Saturday said there was no longer hope of finding someone alive more than a month after a massive port explosion shattered Lebanon’s capital. About 50 rescue workers and volunteers, including a specialist team from Chile, had worked for three […]
News Top Stories

Edo 2020: Obaseki, Ize- Iyamu in war of words over bloody clash in Benin

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu yesterday traded blames over the bloody attacks by suspected political thugs loyal to both camps of the PDP and the opposition APC in Benin City, the state capital.   The groups had clashed in front of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: