Sports

Blatter, Platini cleared of corruption charges at FIFA trial

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and France footballing legend Michel Platini were both clearedcorruption charges by a Swiss court on Friday.

Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, was cleared of fraud by the Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona.

Platini, a former France national team captain and manager, was also acquitted of fraud.

The two, once among the most powerful figures in global soccer, had denied the charges against them.

Prosecutors had accused Blatter, a Swiss who led global soccer body FIFA for 17 years, and Platini, of unlawfully arranging for FIFA to pay the Frenchman two million Swiss francs ($2.06 million) in 2011.

The case meant Blatter ended his reign as FIFA President in disgrace and it wrecked Platini’s hopes of succeeding him after he was banned from football when the affair came to light.

Blatter, 86, had said the two-million franc payment followed a “gentlemen’s agreement” between the pair when he asked Platini to be his technical adviser in 1998.

Platini, 67, worked as a consultant between 1998 and 2002 with an annual salary of 300 000 Swiss francs – the most FIFA could afford because of money troubles the organisation had at the time, Blatter has told the court.

The rest of Platini’s one million per year salary was to be settled at a later date, Blatter said.

Motives for the payment were unclear, although the two men met in 2010 and discussed the upcoming elections for the FIFA presidency in 2011.

When Blatter approved the payment, he was campaigning for re-election against Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar. Platini, then president of European soccer association UEFA, was seen as having sway with European members who could influence the vote.

The payment emerged following a huge investigation launched by the US Department of Justice into bribery, fraud and money-laundering at FIFA in 2015, which triggered Blatter’s resignation.

Both officials were banned in 2015 from soccer for eight years over the payment, although their bans were later reduced.

Platini, who also lost his job as UEFA President following the ban, said the affair was a deliberate attempt to thwart his attempt to become FIFA President in 2015.

Platini’s former General Secretary at UEFA, Gianni Infantino, entered the FIFA race and won the election in 2016.

Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Late Borja strike sends Betis through to Copa final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Betis will play Valencia in the final of Spain’s Copa del Rey after Borja Iglesias’ dramatic 91st-minute goal sealed a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Thursday and a 3-2 win on aggregate. After losing the first leg 2-1 at home, Rayo thought they had forced extra-time when Bebe stunned the Benito Villamarin […]
Sports

Europa League: Man United survive Copenhagen scare to reach semis

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Lukaku sets record in Inter win Manchester United needed an extra-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes to finally see off a spirited FC Copenhagen and set up a potential Europa League semi-final against Wolves. United were poor for much of the first half in the heat of Cologne but still had a penalty overturned and […]

Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala
Sports

IFFHS names Oshoala best African Woman Player of the Decade

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

International Federation of Football History and Statistics has named Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala the best African Woman player of the decade.   The Barcelona forward was crowned as the best female footballer from the continent between the years 2011 to 2020.   For the national team, between 2011-2020, Oshoala won three African women’s championships […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica