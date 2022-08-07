Blazer dress: The classy chic style

Ladies are blessed with the longest list of varieties when it comes to fashion.

In women’s fashion, anything can become the trend in any season.

Men introduced ‘Blazers and Pants’. Now, women have ditched the pants to create ‘Blazer dress’.

If your blazer is long enough to stand alone, then pants are optional.

It’s like a mini dress to show off those long beautiful legs.

If you are not so confident in showing off too much skin, you can pair the blazer dress with a pop socks like Anna Banner did with her baby blue blazer dress.

This blazer dress trend is best for dinner date, Girls night out or a brunch, but for a serious formal event, you may have to call the pants back, to take away unnecessary attention.

