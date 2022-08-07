Body & Soul

Blazer dress: The classy chic style

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ladies are blessed with the longest list of varieties when it comes to fashion.
In women’s fashion, anything can become the trend in any season.

Men introduced ‘Blazers and Pants’. Now, women have ditched the pants to create ‘Blazer dress’.

If your blazer is long enough to stand alone, then pants are optional.

It’s like a mini dress to show off those long beautiful legs.

If you are not so confident in showing off too much skin, you can pair the blazer dress with a pop socks like Anna Banner did with her baby blue blazer dress.

This blazer dress trend is best for dinner date, Girls night out or a brunch, but for a serious formal event, you may have to call the pants back, to take away unnecessary attention.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Things to do to reduce anxiety

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

It is a critical time in Nigeria presently and nothing takes a negative toll on health looks like anxiety.     In order for anxiety not to lead to other serious illness, the following tips will help to reduce anxiety.   Take a deep breath   The first thing to do when you get anxious […]
Body & Soul

Onyeka Onwenu’s book, My Father’s Daughter to become a series

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s legendary broadcaster and singer, Onyeka Onwenu will be unveiling plans on how her first book ‘My Father’s Daughter’ would become a series. Expected to hold soon in Lagos, the who is also an actress jornalist and one time politician revealed in a press statement what to expect from the book/ series.   “My Father’s […]
Body & Soul

RMD has a secret fantasy at 60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Everyone at some point in their lives may get the opportunity to fulfill a fantasy that they have craved for all their lives which situation or circumstances deprived them from doing. Renowned Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo is excited that he would finally have the opportunity to fulfill his long time style fantasy.   It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica