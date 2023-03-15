Bleaching: A death sentence in waiting –NAFDAC

Late musician Ayinla Omowura, in one of his songs, advised women to give birth to at least two children before they embark on bleaching. However, another musician, Alhaji Kollington Ayinla in his popular ‘Ijo Yoyo’ lyric asked women to bleach to qualify to dance to the music. The eulogies given to fair skin women gave rise to removing the outer layer of their skins by women craving for attention. However, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned about the dangers inherent in the act of bleaching.

Babatope Okeowo who attended the seminar organised for journalists drawn from the Southwest geo-political zone reports… A popular Fuji musician, Alhaji Kollington Ayinla in one of his genres sang ‘Ijo Yoyo’ to eulogize women with fair skin. Before the song, many people have bleached their skin but more people joined the bandwagon to qualify for ‘yoyo’ by bleaching their skins to draw attention to themselves.

The impression that people with light skin are more beautiful has made ladies and in some cases men also remove the outer layer of their skin to look beautiful by becoming fair. It must be noted that another popular Yoruba musician, Late Ayinla Omowura who was conscious of the dangers of bleaching when he advised women to give birth to two children before they venture into changing the colour of their skin.

Light skin

Due to the attention those with light skins enjoyed, the dark ones are bleaching to catch-up with the fair ones; the fair ones are bleaching to be like white people, while the whites are bleaching to become snow white. Apart from changing the colour of their skin, many people are changing the colour of their hair despite the dangers also inherent in the practice. As a result of the attention their counterparts with fair skin enjoy in the movie industry, the dark ones have bleached their skins in order to get major roles in the industry. Some actors and actresses who were dark in their debut films can hardly be recognised in newer ones as they have bleached their skins to catch up with trending fashion. However, due to negativity associated with the word “bleaching”, they have now adopted new terms such as toning, whitening, lightening, fading exfoliate, peeling and brightening”

Dangers of skin exfoliation

The skin is the largest organ of our body (in terms of volume) with crucial function to protect the body as the first line of defence. Acutely ware of the dangers associated with skin removal, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) recently organised a seminar for journalists drawn from the six states in the Southwest geopolitical zone in order to enlighten the public on the menace associated with bleaching. The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye said some of the harmful effects of bleaching creams included cancer, damage to vital organs of the body, skin irritation and allergy, skin burn and rashes, wrinkles, premature skin ageing and prolong healing of wounds. She said a World Health Organisation (WHO) study revealed that use of skin bleaching creams was prevalent among 77 percent of Nigerian women which was highest in Africa compared to 59 percent in Togo, 35 per cent in South Africa and 27 percent women in Senegal.

Scary statistics

Prof Adeyeye said this scary statistic has shown that the menace of bleaching creams in Nigeria has become a national health emergency that requires a multifaced regulatory approach. Parts of the multi-pronged approach she added included consultative/sensitization meetings and heightened raids on distribution outlets of bleaching creams. She said: “Last year, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha acting on the resolutions of the Senate wrote to NAFDAC stressing the need to take stringent regulatory actions to stem the dangerous tide of rampant and pervasive cases of Nigerians using bleaching creams. We immediately took some decisive steps such as sensitization of the public through different media outlets, enforcement through intelligence and raids in trade fair complexes that have resulted in large seizures and destruction of violative products. “This sensitization workshop is a fulfilment of my promise to cascade it to the six geo-political zones in the country as a deliberate strategy of mobilising, educating, sensitising, and challenging Nigerian Health Journalists to play a frontline role in our concerted efforts to eradicate the menace of bleaching creams and needless waste of scarce resources in the country.” Similarly, a Director with NAFDAC, Mrs Ebele Perpetua, in her lecture, said prolonged exposure to the sun by those who have removed the outer layer of their skin causes the cells of the skin to begin to grow abnormally. She said the damage from the sun is a common cause of skin cancer. Some of the reasons why people bleach, she said, included racism, colourism, media through adverts, low-self-esteem, peer pressure, and acceptability.

Grassroots sensitisation

Perpetua listed measures for reducing skin bleaching to include, legislative action, ban and enforcement, continuous education, stakeholders’ engagement, and grassroots sensitisation. She said NAFDAC has put in place regulations, guidelines and other regulatory activities to ensure that only safe, effective and good quality cosmetics products are available. Her words: “The battle to stem the tide of skin bleaching in Nigeria should be collaborative effort among stakeholders., Education through re-orientation is required to make the gullible ones, deceived into thinking ‘white is right and black is ugly’ have a rethink. “Traditional rulers, leaders of morals should teach the public that our colour is part of our culture which should be preserved and guarded jealously. Organisation of beauty pageants should showcase the glory of the dark skin. Spas and beauty parlours where all types of skin peeling take place need to be regulated.”

Advice users

Perpetua said people should stop the use of unapproved cosmetics. She said the individual ingredients may be safe but when mixed become dangerous. Her words: “They should stop bleaching creams, because it fades and ages the skin, making it vulnerable to infections. They should stop, because inhibition of melanin makes the skin prone to cancer.

They should stop, as it is an unending process, you have to continue to rub it on the skin in order to keep inhibiting production of melanin by the melanocytes. Skin bleaching is chronic, and unfortunately so. Even in countries where these products are banned. Medical experts postulate that the obsession for fair skin needs to be dealt with in order to abolish the skin bleaching menace.

In other words, we must create a society where dark-coloured women are respected in all ramifications.” Also, Dr Rametu Momodu who enumerated the adverse effect of cosmetics said components in cosmetics in lipsticks affects the nervous system adversely and has been shown to cause irritation of the lips, blockage of pores, drying and chapping of lips. He said lipstick pigments contain harsh chemicals that irritate the skin and lead to blackening of the lips or they cause leukoderma due to melanocytes destruction, Toluene and Formaldehyde in nail polishes are known carcinogens and may also cause reproductive disorders. The NAFDAC advised that Nigerians should not kill themselves trying to look beautiful or to impress anybody with glowing skin as the dangers inherent in bleaching far outweigh the advantages.

