Bleaching Cosmetics: Spa owners risk prosecution over unauthorised chemicals 

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned that anyone caught using unauthorised cosmetics, dangerous chemicals for bleaching products especially spa owners and beauticians, would be prosecuted and convicted if found guilty.

NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who gave the warning over the weekend at the brainstorming session during the two-day retreat by the Agency’s Top Management Committee (TMC) in Lagos, warned that the ingredients used in producing bleaching or skin lightening products could have a long term effect of causing skin cancer or damaging the liver.

According to her, majority of spa outlets in the nation’s cosmopolitan cities were culpable of the unhealthy practice of mixing chemicals and natural products such as pawpaw, carrot, etc, to make creams, for their unsuspecting clients to use.

Adeyeye in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja by the Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, explained that thereafter, the products were packaged, labeled, and sold online to clients to beautify or bleach their skins.

