Health

Bleaching Cosmetics: Spa owners risk prosecution over unauthorised chemicals 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned that anyone caught using unauthorised cosmetics, dangerous chemicals for bleaching products especially spa owners and beauticians, would be prosecuted and convicted if found guilty.

NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who gave the warning over the weekend at the brainstorming session during the two-day retreat by the Agency’s Top Management Committee (TMC) in Lagos, warned that the ingredients used in producing bleaching or skin lightening products could have a long term effect of causing skin cancer or damaging the liver.

According to her, majority of spa outlets in the nation’s cosmopolitan cities were culpable of the unhealthy practice of mixing chemicals and natural products such as pawpaw, carrot, etc, to make creams, for their unsuspecting  clients to use.

Adeyeye in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja by the Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, explained that thereafter, the products were packaged, labeled, and sold online to clients to beautify or bleach their skins.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

COVID-19: Misconceptions, myths threaten vaccine’s acceptance

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As of May 2, 2021, there were 306,181 new cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 has reached over 3.2 million. Rising cases in Brazil, India and Turkey may further spread the pandemic, but experts said taking the Coronavirus vaccine with a view to achieving needed herd immunity could curb the […]
Health

CAN chairman advocates affordable telemedicine intervention

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Kano State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Reverend Samuel Adeyemo, has called on philanthropic organisations and governments at all levels in the country to intensify efforts towards providing cheap and practical solutions to the continued inability of poor and vulnerable grassroots dwellers to access basic healthcare to meet common health challenges. Reverend […]
Health

African Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Group commends RICHEN, seeks more support

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The board members and the Founding President of the African Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Group (AHMSG), Prof Stella Smith (FAS) have commended Richen Medical Science Group, Equipment manufacturer for Helicobacter pylori treatment and management the major supporter towards the actualisation of the Corporate mission, goal and philosophy of AHMSG and particularly towards the public presentation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica