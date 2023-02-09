Bleaching: NAFDAC declares state of emergency

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has, after establishing that Nigeria today has been ranked first when it concerns the problems of bleaching, declared a state of emergency on the menace.

Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director General of NAFDAC, raised the alarm on the menace of bleaching creams in the country, saying the problems have become a national emergency, that calls for serious attention.

She stated this while flagging off Media Sensitization Workshop on Dangers of Bleaching Creams and Regulatory Control organised by the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists in Kano on Thursday.

She added that 77 per cent of those engaged in bleaching are women saying this calls for a multifaceted approach in fighting the menace of bleaching creams which she warned is a health hazard.

