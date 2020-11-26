Business

Bleak Christmas, as poultry farmers threaten to shut down

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Poultry farmers across the country on Thursday said Nigerians may have to go through the yultide season without chickens, eggs and other poultry products, as they will soon be shutting down the industry.
The farmers, who decried the continued high cost of poultry feeds, also noted that it had become increasingly difficult for them to sustain their farms and properly feed their birds.
National President, Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) Ezekiel Ibrahim, during a Press Conference in Abuja on Thursday, noted that the industry which is worth over N10 trillion, with about 20 million job opportunities, is gradually collapsing.
“The Nigeria poultry industry if urgent actions are not taken immediately by the government, the industry might be forced to shut down completely by January 2021,” Ibrahim said.
He explained that apart from high cost of maize, wheat and other poultry inputs, the COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protest have contributed to crippling the sector.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Maize import: Forex restriction may weaken naira on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s decision to add maize/corn imports to its foreign exchange exclusion list is likely to lead to a further weakening of the naira on the parallel market, analysts have said. In a circular to deposit money banks (DMBs) posted on its website last Monday, the apex bank directed the lenders […]
Business

Ernest Ebi: Glorious exit from Fidelity Bank @ 70

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mr. Ernest Ebi, Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc,. who recently celebrated his 70th birthday, bowed out of the reputable financial institution at the end of June 30, 2020, having contributed his quota to the remarkable growth and development of the brand and the Nigerian banking industry for more than four decades Born on June 30, […]
Business

Telcos gain as inactive mobile lines drop to 86m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

  HOPE The decrease in the number of abandoned mobile lines raises hope of more revenue for network operators     From over 90 million in May, number of inactive lines across the mobile networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile decreased to 86 million in July, New Telegraph has learnt.   This amounts to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: