Bleak Christmas, as poultry farmers threaten to shut down

Poultry farmers across the country on Thursday said Nigerians may have to go through the yultide season without chickens, eggs and other poultry products, as they will soon be shutting down the industry.

The farmers, who decried the continued high cost of poultry feeds, also noted that it had become increasingly difficult for them to sustain their farms and properly feed their birds.

National President, Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) Ezekiel Ibrahim, during a Press Conference in Abuja on Thursday, noted that the industry which is worth over N10 trillion, with about 20 million job opportunities, is gradually collapsing.

“The Nigeria poultry industry if urgent actions are not taken immediately by the government, the industry might be forced to shut down completely by January 2021,” Ibrahim said.

He explained that apart from high cost of maize, wheat and other poultry inputs, the COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protest have contributed to crippling the sector.

Like this: Like Loading...