Bleak Sallah as ram, goat sellers lament high cost of fuel, inflation

Many Muslim faithful who are planning to travel to their home towns for the sallah festivities may have had their plans disrupted as a result of the scarcity of premiummotorspirit(PMS) also known as petrol, which hit Lagos, Ogunand otherpartsof thecountry lately. It was gathered that the scarcity of petrol and the hike in the prices of diesel an cooking gas across the country may have made commercial transporters to double their fares. While passengers lament. Meanwhile, sellers of ram, the main item for the celebration at the popular Kara cattle market are lamenting low patronage amidst high cost of the sacrificial animal, three days to the celebration of Eidel Kabir festival.

Transporters are known for hikingfaresduringsuchfestivalsaspassengers are paying three times the usual fares from today (yesterday), or they will remain in their homes to celebrate the festival. Speaking to New Telegraph, Mr. Akeem Adio said to avoid rush he decided to take his family members to the motor park early to travel down to Ibadan for the festival. Hesaidunfortunately,“whenmy family and I got to the park, transport fare to Ibadan that used to cost N1000 before Sallah is now N3,000. We waited for hours probably to get acheapercar, Ihadnooptionthanto pay the N3,000 each, for the four of them, while I will join them on Friday.

“We are not enjoying the country as citizens. Government should look into our problems because we cannot continue like this. Alot of us have lost hope in this country. Only God knows what will happen to those who have four to five children with their mother.” A resident of Mowe, Mrs. Talbot Abubakar who is also travelling with her family to Ijebu-Ode for the Sallah said that the present situation may force many people to stay awayfromhometocelebrateSallah with their loved ones.

“We are being forced to pay through our noses to travel or stay in one place to celebrate. Because the economic situation of the country is bad and we the downtrodden are the ones most hit by the inflation.” A driver, Mr. Olaniyan Oyelade said before the scarcity of fuel, Ibadan transport fare from Lagos was N1,000, but now it is N3,000 at their own motor park, while Abeokuta is N2.500 and Sagamu N2,000. He said aside from the fuel scarcity, the little they buy is burnt in the traffic,”Governmentshouldhelpus, we are suffering and we are dying of hunger and starvation in the country.”

A livestock seller, Elizabeth Oloyede said other prices have been stable, though sales volumes have not responded. “At the moment, the season will affect prices, but that’s only for Ram, every other food item remains the same,” she concluded FarugFaruqtravelsoutof Lagos every sallah period, he complained of the unbearable hardship as a result of increase in the cost of petrol.

He said, “It is relatively harder to travel now, although I travel with my private car. The usual cost of fuel that would have cost me 4,000 totraveltoIlorinnowrangesto7,000 and above. “The cost of interstate travelling viapublictransporthassufficiently risen due to the current scarcity of fuel and the price of bus fares keeps on rising. “CurrentlyLagostoIbadanfrom Berger is between N4,000 to N5,000. Akure is currently N10,000, Osogbo is N7,000, Abuja is also currently N10,000,” stated Lukman Saheed; a bus driver at Ojodu Berger park.

A passenger, Mr . Richard Egbu also complained of thehikeintransport fare and the scarcity of fuel saying thatitistheaverageNigerianthatis bearing the brunt. “I was surprise when I got to the park and discovered that the fare to IbadanfromLagosisnowN3,000, we used to pay N1,500.” Whenourcorrespondentvisited the Kara Cattle Market, Isheri-OlofinalongLagos- IbadanExpressway someramsweresoldbetweenN150, 000, N100,000 and above. The Chairman of the market, Badamosi Haruna said the soaring cost was a direct reflection of the economic situation in the country.

The chairman said it might be incorrect to blame insecurity in the North for the situation. He said, “I don’t know if insecurity can be blamed for this, but what I know is that everything is costly now. Anything you go to market to buynow, is‘costly’. Itisnotreallythe issue of insecurity. “We only go to the North to buy at market; enter vehicle and bring it here. We don’t go to villages. It is only when you begin to go into those villages that you can talk of insecurity. Also, Muslims in Osun State are grumbling over the high cost of rams for Eid-el-Kabir.

On the other hand, ram sellers are bemoaning low sales. New Telegraph Correspondent, who moved around Osogbo, and monitored developments in other parts of the state, on Wednesday, observed that the majority of the markets where rams are sold were deserted. A livestock trader at the Testing Ground area in Osogbo, Mr. Isiaka Adedokun, said: “Everything has changed. The rams we bought for N120,000 last year now cost N250,000 to N300,000. We have those of N270,000 to N280,000. “Many people pre-ordered them. This is our third journey (to the North) to bring these animals. We bought some animals and reared them before the festival, but the cost has escalated.

The lowest price of the ram is N50,000. People are buying them though.” Another livestock trader at the Stadium area of Osogbo, Mr. Lateef Aderibigbe, said a truckload of livestock has jumped from N200,000, N300,000 it was sold last year to between N900,000 and N1 million this year. He said: “Despite the hike in price, people still patronise us. Our prices are determined by what we buy.” Aderibigbe added that whatever shortcomings they witness, such as injury or death of animals, are on the traders and may affect the overall cost of the commodity. A trader from the North, Muhammad Shaifullahi, said the price of rams starts from N70,000 to N300,000, while that of he-goats starts from N25,000 to N30,000.

