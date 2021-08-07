Blemiviv emerges Nigeria’s beauty brand for 2021

Blemiviv Skincare, a products and Spa services company, has emerged Nigeria’s skincare product of the year, at the 2021 scream awards. Organisers of the event explained that Blemiviv beat other nominees to clinch the award, following positive reviews from its numerous customers, which were obtained through the conduct of a discreet investigation amongst other criteria. CEO of Blemiviv Skincare and spa services, Bless ing Omokpia, who spoke to newsmen at the event, noted that the award would further spur her company to do better, as they plan to expand their businesses to all parts of Nigeria before the second quarter of 2023. The award may not be unconnected with the recent exhibition sales in different parts of the country by Blemiviv Skincare and spa services, which saw the company organise massive sales exhibition in various cities like Abuja, Owerri, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Ibadan.

Like this: Like Loading...