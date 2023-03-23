Blessing Alobu: Travails of a distraught mother

The beginning

Blessing Alobu is a mother of four and a victim of circumstance. She was born in a polygamous family some 33 years ago in Ndioke Izzi,Igbodo LGA of Ebonyi State. As the first child of her mother, with a poor background, she didn’t have the opportunity to acquire basic formal education.The mother’s relationship to her late father before his demise was just cordial. And so Blessing could only finish Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) before migrating to the urban city of Awka in search of the nonexistent white-collar job . At Awka, Blessing got a menial job to serve at a popular restaurant under a certain ‘Aunty Rose’ from Akwa lbom. That was at the age of 17.

The pregnancy

The restaurant was a busy one and while serving there she met her husband Ogechukwu Alobu at the initial stage he was coming to her as a brother, because he also came from Ebonyi State and from the same community. Incidentally, in the course of their relationship, Blessing took in without knowing. It was at this point that she came in contact with Benjamin, a police Sergeant who serves at lkenga Awka Mopol base at the time. On a certain day, he came to eat as usual and while he was about to go he asked Blessing to see him off, noticing that she is already pregnant he asked her “who did this to you?” Blessing told this correspondent that she didn’t understand what he was asking and responded, ‘what’? He then told her don’t you know you are pregnant? “I ran amok ,cried out my eyes but there was no help coming from anywhere. I now invited Ogechukwu and informed him of the development and he denied and abandoned me with the pregnancy at that tender age.” “So one day Benjamin met me at Nkwo Amenyi market and he took me to a nearby shop, bought a malt drink and collected my phone number. After about two weeks he invited me to his office and in the course of the invitation he started making some love advances to me and because of the condition I found myself I had no other alternative than to go into a relationship with him.” “We continued and one day, he proposed to marry me. He later came to my village and informed my parents but my parents refused and chased me away with the pregnancy. l came back to Awka and we continued our relationship. When l was about to give birth to my daughter, Miracle, I left for my village and after delivery I was in the village. It was also the same period that my father died and after the burial l left my daughter with my mother, came back to Awka and he continued visiting.

Travails

So on January 12, 2012, I had a fatal accident and was rushed to the Regina Celi Hospital . I was unconscious, so while they were searching for my relatives phone numbers, they stumbled upon Benjamin’s number which I saved with the police and they put a call across to him. He later came to the hospital, saw me there and gave me five thousand naira (N5000). Coincidentally, my sister who brought Miracle to me from the village not knowing that I had an accident was with me in the hospital and he gave her another four thousand naira (#4000). When he saw my daughter, now 2 years old. So when he came back after some days he asked me to al-low him take the little girl to a daycare and I allowed him. And some weeks later he sent another N18,000 for the payment of my hospital bill. So when I was discharged from the hospital, I thanked him and informed him. I equally asked him about my daughter and how I could see her. He told me that when he is ready he will call me to come and see her and probably go with her. I waited for about a month and he had not visited as usual,I called him and asked after my baby and he told me not to disturb him. I started crying and promised to even follow him without the consent of my parents but he told me that since my people refused his hands in the marriage he won’t marry me without their consent. I continued to call him, promising him that I will convince my people but after several pleas, he stopped picking my calls until December 2019. In that day he called and asked me what date I gave birth to Miracle. I told him it was on April 26, 2019, he then asked me to come on that day, that he is going to celebrate her birthday so that l will see her. It was at this point I noticed that something unusual is fishing and I continued praying.

Facebook obituary announcement

In March 2020, l stumbled on his obituary picture and announcement on Facebook and I raised the alarm. I cried and called his number several times to no avail. I therefore called one of his brothers that used to accompany him to my house with this phone number 08065930934 His name is Yenni Yenni and he told me that Benjamin has passed on. I asked him what happened to him, he said he was sick and went for surgery and they lost him. I now asked him if he knows anything about the whereabout of my daughter and he confidently told me that she is with Benjamin’s mother in his home town, Laboikom Idomi Yakurr L.G.A of Cross River State. I pleaded with him to direct me on how l could re-unite with my baby but he refused, and when I pressed further, he promised to direct me on the condition that I will not tell anyone. I gave him my word but since after that discussion, he has not picked my phone calls till date.

Benjamin’s death

I don’t believe that Benjamin is dead because of some statements, utterances and body movement of my erstwhile friend. On one occasion Benjamin called me and told me to burn all my daughter’s pictures and when I asked him why, he couldn’t give me any reason. Secondly, while I continued to call his number after receiving the news of his death, a number beeped my line one day and I returned the call and a woman’s voice came through. I asked her after Benjamin, she told me she is Benjamin’s wife. I quickly told her that when he comes back let her inform him that Blessing called. She then claimed that Benjamin is dead, but when I asked her if she is with Miracle, she said yes. But since that last discussion she has not picked my call till date.

Investigation

At Agu Awka Mopol base all efforts to get reasonable information about Benjamin ended in deadlock.The only trace of him was that he was transferred to Port Harcourt in 2019.

A mother’s travail

Presently, Blessing has lost all hopes, but she strongly believes that her daughter is still alive. Though it was one trouble too many for the 33-year old lady, a victim of improper training and poor upbringing. The parents could also be blamed because they own the responsibility for a greater percentage of her travails. As that was also not enough the Ogechukwu, the randy master who impregnated her later came back for the marriage, but has after about ten years, abandoned the wife and the other three children to their faith in Awka, and retired to the village where he is now a notorious drunkard . The question now is who will bell the cat? ls Benjamin truly dead? What could the government and the public do to re- unite Blessing and her child? This distraught mother desperately needs to find a way forward in through her predicament.

