Blessing Egbe reacts to invitation into OSCARS family

Prolific film writer, producer and director, Blessing Effiom Egbe, has reacted positively to her recent appointment as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, known to many as the OSCARS. In a statement released this week, Egbe, whose many films and television series, including ‘The Women, Two Brides and a Baby’, ‘Lekki Wives’, and a host of others, said: “I feel highly honoured to have been selected, and invited to join the Academy. There has been a growing need for inclusion and the Academy was deliberate with this year’s list. I have had to go read about the process of selection of new members, and I can now conclude, this is no easy feat to achieve. Current academy members nominate film makers deemed fit for the new role, and the Academy board of governors must vet and approve such persons.

I’m thankful I met the criteria and passed the scrutiny.” The award winning producer and director whose YouTube channel: Bconceptnetwork has run into hundreds of thousands of subscribers, further stated: “I did not see this coming at all.

I’ve never really paid much attention to the process behind the selection of winning films for the prestigious Oscars awards. The most I’ve done is wonder in passing how grueling and daunting it must for the film producers who submit their films and are awaiting feedback. I have also hoped that one day I’ll submit a film too.

“I recall mentioning to one or two industry friends that when I’m ready, I know what story line to dust up from my archives. But this? An actual participation in the viewing and voting of submitted films for this highly rated award we watch from afar? No…

I didn’t see it coming. “I first got a congratulatory call from Mildred Okwo at 1am after the list was published …and that’s when I became aware. I remember asking one of the other persons who called if I’ll be attending the Oscar award show and they said yes. That’s when I started smiling. Call me Vain… but indeed! That was my first reaction, before I went digging for more information on what my role as a member meant. Only after understanding this, and speaking to another member, did I accept the invite.”

