Blessing Egbe threatens to expose Nollywood executives defrauding producers

Top film producer, Blessing Egbe, has threatened to unmask Nollywood executives in the business of extorting and hoodwinking gullible film producers. In a chat with Saturday Telegraph after the filmmaker shared a Twitter thread, she pointed accusing finger at unnamed executives and people who work for them, while also noting that they create a system that ensures producers make barely any profit from their content.

“These people get rich off producers content. The plan, it appears is to make producers reach the point of lack so much that they become slaves to them”, Egbe said. The ‘Two Brides And A Baby’ director further said that the fear of being blacklisted in the industry has ensured producers take the ill – treatment without publicly addressing the wrongs done to them.

“Producers take the most hit in all of this and because of the fear of being blacklisted, we keep mute. But for how long? How do you owe a producer for content that you have licensed or aired? How do you shut the door to good content, or under price it because of sentiments? Producers are VICTIMS!” Egbe’s outburst comes after the recent Lagos State Ministry of Tourism and EbonyLife sponsored award ceremony, Eko Star Film and TV Awards which has since sparked fresh speculation about an alleged clique in Nollywood.

