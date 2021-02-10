Blessing Okagbare enters Guinness Book of World Records

Nigerian sprint queen, Blessing Okagbare, has been honoured by the Guinness World Records for the most IAAF Diamond League appearances.

The IAAF Diamond League is an annual series of track and field meetings held from 2010 till date, and Okagbare has participated in 67 events — more than any other athlete in the world.

The 32-year-old confirmed the feat on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

“A dream made reality through God’s grace and determination. Look what finally came in the mail,” Okagbare said.

“Thanks to Guinness Book of World Records, I am indeed honored, proud and grateful.”

The Guinness Book of World Records also announced Okagbare’s feat with a statement on their official website.

“The most appearances in Diamond League meetings by an athlete is 67, achieved by Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) in the 100 metres, 200 metres and long jump disciplines between 3 July 2010 and 31 August 2018,” the statement said.

Okagbare holds the women’s 100m Commonwealth Games record for the fastest time in 10.85 seconds.

