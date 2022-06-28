Sports

Blessing Okagbare’s doping ban extended to 11 years

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been handed an extra one-year ban for additional doping violations to add to her existing 10-year suspension.

The Athletics Integrity Unit charged her with “evading sample collection, and tampering or attempted tampering with the doping control process”.

In February, the 33-year-old was handed her original ban for “multiple breaches of anti-doping rules”.

She was suspended during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after failing a drug test.

As a result of Okagbare’s additional ban, Nigeria has lost its potential qualification place in the women’s 4x100m relay at July’s World Championships in Oregon.

Six days after she evaded sample collection – on June 13, 2021 – she competed in the relay event at Nigeria’s Olympic trials, helping her team to qualify for the World Championships. However, all results involving Okagbare have now been disqualified.

“Over the years, we have repeatedly seen how one person’s actions adversely affect team-mates who have trained hard and worked honestly for their results,” AIU head Brett Clothier said in a statement.

“In this instance, Nigeria has lost an important qualification spot. Those are the rules and we will not compromise on integrity.”

Okagbare, the 2008 Olympic long jump silver medallist, was a medal contender for the women’s 100m in Tokyo last year and won her heat in 11.05 seconds.

But she was ruled out of the semi-finals after the AIU said she had tested positive for a human growth hormone following an out-of-competition test on 19 July.

*Courtesy: BBC

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FA Cup: Ceballos’ late goal sends Arsenal into semis

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal remain in the hunt for silverware to brighten their underwhelming season after Dani Ceballos’ 91st-minute winner took them through to the FA Cup semi-finals at Sheffield United’s expense. The on-loan midfielder slotted home a low, angled drive to win the tie in dramatic fashion, after David McGoldrick’s hooked finish just a few minutes […]
Sports

EXCITEMENT AS 2021/22 FOOTBALL SEASON KICKS-OFF ON GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The 2021/22 football season is here and football fans across Nigeria can bank on GOtv to bring all the matches to their TV screens as clubs in the most exciting divisions on the continent battle for honours. GOtv Max customers will enjoy a robust broadcast of the La Liga and Serie A matches including select […]
Sports

Felix Owolabi: Eagles failed to qualify for W’Cup because they were not business-like

Posted on Author ADEKUNLE SALAMI

A former international and member of the 1980 Nations Cup winning team of the Green Eagles, Dr. Felix Owolabi, spoke to Saturday Telegraph’s ADEKUNLE SALAMI on various problems affecting Nigerian football and why sponsors are running away from the domestic league. Excerpts… What is your assessment of the Nigeria Professional Football League in recent years? […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica