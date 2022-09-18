Sports

Blind football tourney: Star Eagles pip Cote d’Ivoire in opener

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian blind football team (the Star Eagles), defeated their Cote D’Ivoire counterparts 1-0 in their opening game of the ongoing 5th African Blind Football Championship at Stade Municipal Elmasoria Stadium, Bouznika, Morocco.

 

The Star Eagles which is fully funded by BINA Foundation will on Monday, September 19, tackle Egypt in their second game before their Wednesday’s September 21 crunch encounter against the defending champions and host nation, Morocco.

The Nigerian team will conclude the preliminary games on Thursday when the Star Eagles file out against Mali with an eye on the spot for the final.

 

Despite hosting the last edition in Enugu, Nigeria in 2019, Nigeria finished 4th while Morocco that won the championship went ahead to win bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan after defeating many European countries.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

CAF CC: Rivers Utd, Kano Pillars, secure valuable away goals

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The two Nigeria representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United and Kano Pillars both suffered opening day loss but will be happy with the away goal secured in Equatorial Guinea and Senegal respectively.   Futuro Kings defeated Rivers United 2-1 at the Estadio De Mongomo Stadium on Saturday while Pillars allowed their early goal […]
Sports

Qatar World Cup to start a day earlier

Posted on Author Reporter

    The World Cup’s start will be brought forward by a day to allow hosts Qatar to play the opening game, sources told AFP on Wednesday, just over three months before the competition gets underway. Qatar will now play Ecuador on November 20, 24 hours earlier than planned, in a move that FIFA’s ruling […]
Sports

Top Five Nigerian athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the countdown to the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games begins, we take a look at the seven Nigerian Athletes that have qualified for the most anticipated sporting event of the year. Blessing Okagbare Having competed at the last three consecutive Olympic Games, Nigeria’s fastest woman Blessing Okagbare is well on her way to making a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica