Blind football tourney: Star Eagles pip Cote d’Ivoire in opener

The Nigerian blind football team (the Star Eagles), defeated their Cote D’Ivoire counterparts 1-0 in their opening game of the ongoing 5th African Blind Football Championship at Stade Municipal Elmasoria Stadium, Bouznika, Morocco.

The Star Eagles which is fully funded by BINA Foundation will on Monday, September 19, tackle Egypt in their second game before their Wednesday’s September 21 crunch encounter against the defending champions and host nation, Morocco.

The Nigerian team will conclude the preliminary games on Thursday when the Star Eagles file out against Mali with an eye on the spot for the final.

Despite hosting the last edition in Enugu, Nigeria in 2019, Nigeria finished 4th while Morocco that won the championship went ahead to win bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan after defeating many European countries.

