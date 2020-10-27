Blind students raise the alarm over neglect

Students of the Ekiti State Special School for the Blind in Ikere- Ekiti, Ikere local government area have made a clarion call to philantrophists to lend helping hands to the school, saying that government alone could not fund the school. Leader of the students, Odekunle Yusuf said that although they were optimism of fulfilling their God-given potential in regardless of their challenges, they would not be deterred in pursuing their educational careers.

Yusuf, who spoke when 100 units of white cane was donated to the students by Lions Club International District 404-B2 Ado-Ekiti as part of activities marking the World Sight Day, commended the club for the gesture. Principal of the school, Mr. Omojola Adewole, however, reiterated the need for individuals and the organisations to reach out to students especially the special ones as government might not be able to provide their needs. He said the cane guide would go a long way in assisting the students to navigate their ways in the course of their education in the school.

