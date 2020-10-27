News

Blind students raise the alarm over neglect

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademij Comment(0)

Students of the Ekiti State Special School for the Blind in Ikere- Ekiti, Ikere local government area have made a clarion call to philantrophists to lend helping hands to the school, saying that government alone could not fund the school. Leader of the students, Odekunle Yusuf said that although they were optimism of fulfilling their God-given potential in regardless of their challenges, they would not be deterred in pursuing their educational careers.

Yusuf, who spoke when 100 units of white cane was donated to the students by Lions Club International District 404-B2 Ado-Ekiti as part of activities marking the World Sight Day, commended the club for the gesture. Principal of the school, Mr. Omojola Adewole, however, reiterated the need for individuals and the organisations to reach out to students especially the special ones as government might not be able to provide their needs. He said the cane guide would go a long way in assisting the students to navigate their ways in the course of their education in the school.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MOSOP faults rights violations by security agencies

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has condemned the violation of rights of citizens by security operatives, urging governments at all levels to promote human rights, nation building, and a re-orientation towards patriotism.   MOSOP president, Fegalo Nsuke, who spoke in Port Harcourt, blamed the political class for depreciating the Police […]
News

NDDC: Falana hails Wike’s shielding of Nunien from police arrest

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, has hailed the action of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in preventing the police from arresting a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms Joy Nunien. The silk said the action of the governor has prevented the police […]
News

Makinde flags off N781.7m reconstruction of Akesan market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde yesterday flagged off reconstruction of the Akesan market in Oyo town which was razed by inferno on 5th January, 2020. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the project would gulp N781.7 million. Makinde had visited the ancient town on January 8 to commiserate with the traders in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: