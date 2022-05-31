Blind students shine at Children’s Day celebration

May 27 every year is Children’s Day celebration, an important day in the life of children. This year, some visually impaired students made the difference at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja. CALEB ONWE reports

Celebration galore

The students of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) School for the Blind were among the enthusiastic celebrants that thronged the Old Parade Ground, Abuja for the 2022 Children’s Day Celebration. Their participation in the colourful parade was not just a paradigm shift in social inclusiveness, it was an encouraging statement that physical disabilities is incapable of impairing happiness and success where there is a determined mind. The blind pupils and students resisted the usual public sympathy and empathy and competed with other students for the available prizes. Though, they did not win any of the decorated trophies displayed as prizes for the parade, the applause they received would remain an indelible mark on the hearts of those who won as well as the spectators. The beautiful display Their beautiful displays during the march past, was not just victory over social discrimination, but a resounding defeat for visual im pairment. Applause for other students and pupils was sparingly given, but that of the blind students came torrentially and also laden with emotions. It wasn’t the gallant steps of these visually impaired students that punctured spectators’ emotions, but their joyful expressions and selfless prayers which flowed torrentially in spite of their predicament. It was observed that during the march past and parade, these students took steps that aligned with near perfection, even as they marched without a guide. Parade track They neither strayed out of the parade track, nor stumbled at any point while marching around the equivalent of one kilometre stretch track. As much as this sterling performance triggered emotions, it also stirred up curiosity about how they were able to perform such tasks unaided. Inside Abuja observed that these visually impaired pupils were not even worried about their condition, but were disturbed that good governance was lacking in their country. Their worries were encapsulated in the prayers they volunteered for their beloved country after the parade under the excruciating and scorching heat of the sun. It was shocking to note that some of them who braved the odds to speak out, did not ask for personal welfare, but in prayers, wished they could get a country that works for all. They were unlike the Biblical Blind Bathemeaus, who asked that he may have his sight, when he was given the opportunity to make a wish. Pupils speak These pupils apparently forgot their impairment and social limitations, and prayed that Nigeria should be safe and also provide good governance for all. Beatrice Ocheme, a Primary One pupil of the School, is obviously above the age of that class considering her biological age, yet unspeakable peace exuded from her. She may not have the sight to see effects of lack of peace in Nigeria, but showed understanding of what peace can do. Ocheme prayed that God should grant Nigeria the peace needed for development. Andrew is about 12 years of age and a Primary Six pupil of the school. He forsook his condition and focused his prayers on the leadership. He obviously may have felt the impact of bad leadership in his little corner and decided to ask God for a change. He said: “I pray that God should show our leaders how to do things right. Our leaders should also put more efforts, so that we can enjoy the country.” Godwin Lazarus, a Primary Three pupil, who said he is always happy to participate in the Children’s Day parade, also prayed for “a good leader that will lead Nigeria in the right path “. Inside Abuja observed that President Muhammadu Buhari who spoke to the Children and other participants during the celebration, may not have addressed particularly the issues the bind pupils raised in their prayers, but expressed concerns over the continued growing numbers of out of school children. Buhari’s golden voice Buhari, who addressed the Children in Abuja, during the celebration, said it was worrisome to have some Children still very vulnerable. The President, who was represented by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, urged state governors to work towards the domestication and effective implementation of the Child Rights Act, 2003. He has also urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) even teachers, and all stakeholders to make more commitment towards the protection of Children, while resisting any practice that have been proven to be harmful to them. He added: “I call on all States to domesticate and effectively implement the Child Rights Act, 2003 and the VAPP Act, 2015; remove our children from the streets and enroll them in schools (both formal and informal); end harmful social norms and practices against children. “Put a framework in place to ensure children access justice both as victims and as offenders and improve birth registration which is critical for national planning and governance functions as well as serves as a foundation for achieving progress in child protection and the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). MDAS appeal “I urge all Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Civil Society Organisations, non-governmental organisations, faith-based organizations, international partners, religious leaders, traditional leaders, the media, the private sectors, the teachers and most importantly parents to collectively renew our commitment to protect our children from all forms of violence in our homes, in schools, parks, child care centres, worship places and everywhere our children may be. “We must be proactive and leverage on the legal frameworks and policy instruments that are designed for the safety of children. “We must adopt and implement laws and policies that prevent violence against our children, create a safe and protective environment for children, change our perceptions of violence and redouble our efforts to hold perpetrators accountable and provide justice to victims of violence.”

The President equally implored foreign partners to support government’s polices and programmes that promote children’s welfare and development. Buhari said: “I invite Donor Agencies and Implementing Partners across the Country to support Government’s efforts to strengthen capacities of key stakeholders including psychosocial support services for children, social welfare and child friendly justice services that prevent and respond to violence against children, strengthen parental and caregiver support approaches, support the development, coordination and implementation of an inter-sectoral intervention programmes such as the national multi sectoral plan of Action on Nutrition.”

